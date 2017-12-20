Register
17:38 GMT +320 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Stranded Syrian refugees carry their children through a snow storm at a refugee camp north of Athens, Greece January 10, 2017.

    Migrant's Tale: 'Greece Has No Budget and No Jobs to Help Refugees'

    © REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis
    Europe
    Get short URL
    110

    Hundreds of thousands of migrants have fled their homes in the Middle East, Asia and Africa and come to Europe looking for security and a better life. Many Afghans are currently residing in Greece, one of the main countries hosting migrants. However, the country is struggling due to an economic crisis and is unable to take care of the refugees.

    Greece is one of the European countries, which is hosting hundreds of thousands of migrants. There are about 15 – 20,000 Afghans amongst them.

    Reza Gholami, one of the Afghan refugees living in Greece, spoke with Sputnik Afghanistan about the problems that 90% of his compatriots encounter in Greece.

    According to Gholami some of the most important problems faced by refugees are issues of housing, documents and employment. 

    "The first problem we face is the search for housing. If the state does not help, the refugees will not even be able to rent housing; because for this you need a lot of documents. Another serious problem is unemployment. It is known that in Greece there is a tough economic crisis, and the government of this country does not have budget funds to help the refugees,” Gholami said.

    In this Sunday, March 20, 2016 file photo, volunteers help migrants and refugees on a dingy as they arrive at the shore of the northeastern Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing the Aegean sea from Turkey.
    © AP Photo/ Petros Giannakouris
    UN: Tens of Thousands of Migrants Have Died en Route to Europe Since 2000
    He further said that the person seeking asylum is temporarily given a “pink card” which suggests that he/she has applied for an asylum. This card however, does not come with a work permit, so the applicant does not have permission to work in the country.

    “But even when he gets refugee status, he still cannot find a job, because there are no jobs in the labor market, and the state cannot help,” he added.

    Another difficulty is the problem with the documents. Many refugees want to go to other countries, but without documents they cannot ask for asylum in some other European country.

    According to Gholami, many Afghans are separated from their families, which is also a big problem, because "many people are waiting for their loved ones in other European countries, and years pass before they are reunited."

    The Libyan coastguard pull a boat carrying illegal African migrants, rescued as they were trying to reach Europe, at a naval base near the capital Tripoli on September 29, 2015.
    © AFP 2017/ Mahmud Turkia
    EU, Libya and Refugees: Europe Needs to Do More, Not Less - Specialists
    Those Afghans, who arrived in Greece on their own, without family, have to live in groups with other refugees. During their first year as residents in the country they need to learn Greek and later on enroll in educational institutes.

    Among the benefits for refugees in Greece, Gholami named free education and free medical care.  He also said that for children and adolescents it is easier because of their young age they have no restrictions, and they can be enrolled in schools without knowledge of the language.

    According to Gholami many Afghans, due to the lack of work want to leave Greece, some even decide to go back to Afghanistan.

    The International Refugee Organization helps those people to return to their homeland. Each refugee is given 500 to 1,500 euros as assistance to start a new life in their own country.

    A recent statistical survey byEurostat, calculated the poverty level in each of the 28 EU countries. The level was determined by calculating the incomes of residents whose wages were less than 60% of the national average after tax. On average in Europe, this figure was at 23.4%. 

    According to the research, the worst situation is in Bulgaria where 40.4% of the population lives below the poverty line. Second place was occupied by Romania with 38.8% of the population living under difficult circumstances, followed by Greece with 35.6% living in poverty.

    The European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) recorded as many as 13,500 people illegally crossing the border into Europe in November. 

    "In November, 13,500 irregular border crossings were detected on the four main migratory routes into the EU, 27% less than a year ago. The total number of migrants detected on these routes in the first eleven months of this year fell by 62% to around 186,500 from the same period in 2016," Frontex said in a press release.

    Europe is facing the worst migrant’s crisis over the past few years as hundreds of thousands of refugees fled war and hostilities in the Middle East and North Africa.

    Related:

    EU, Libya and Refugees: Europe Needs to Do More, Not Less - Specialists
    European Commission to Allocate $825Mln to Assist Refugees in Turkey
    'Reunite With Families in Aleppo' - Danish Party Tells Syrian Refugees
    Myanmar, Bangladesh Sign Repatriation Agreement on Rohingya Refugees - Official
    Winter is Coming: MSF on 'Dramatic' Situation Around Refugees on Greek Isles
    Tags:
    economic benefits, political asylum, crisis, interview, refugees, Greece
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Japan's Sweet Baby Panda Makes Public Debut
    Cuteness Overdose: Japan's Sweet Baby Panda Makes Public Debut
    Cartoon
    The X-Files
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok