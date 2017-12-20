French Security Services Arrest Three Men Over Daesh Propaganda on Telegram

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - According to radio Europe1, French authorities detained three men on the suspicion of spreading propaganda related to Daesh (banned in Russia) terrorist group via the Telegram messenger in early December.

Two of the suspects, aged 18 and 31, were accused of the crime of terrorist conspiracy, while the third, aged 27, of advocating terrorism, the Europe1 radio station reported.

One of the suspects was reportedly in direct contact with officials of French-language propaganda in Syria and managed up to ten different accounts, trying to attract new recruits.

The men, all of whom are French nationals, were arrested in northern France, near the town of Roubaix and in Douai commune, according to the radio.

The detention comes after over a month after France adopted tougher security laws to put an end to the emergency situation in November.

The country had been in a state of emergency since November 2015 following terror attacks claimed by the Daesh terrorist group in Paris and Saint-Denis that left 130 people dead. Since then, the country has been targeted by 20 terror attacks — the deadliest one claiming over 80 lives in Nice in 2016 — and numerous attacks on members of the police and the military.