Suspects Plotting Suicide Attack to Kill British PM May to Face Trial in June

A man has been charged with planning to commit acts of terrorism by detonating an explosive device near the gates of Downing Street, thus gaining access to the UK Prime Minister and killing her amid the mayhem. Suspects in the case appeared before the Westminster magistrates' court on Monday.

Two suspects, charged with preparing terrorist attacks in the United Kingdom, have appeared at Westminster magistrates' court after their arrest on November 28 and were remanded in custody until they go on trial next June for five weeks.

One of them, 20-years old Naaimur Rahman, has been accused of plotting to detonate a homemade explosive near the office of the UK Prime Minister, wearing a suicide vest and attempting to kill Theresa May, as well as promoting another person (21-year-old Mohammad Imran) to join the Daesh terrorist group (banned in Russia) by recording and sending him terror propaganda materials.

READ MORE: These Stats Are 'Not for Show': UK Terror Arrests Rocket by Over 50%

Rahman calls himself a British-Bangladeshi, while the criminal defendant, Imran, is believed to be a British national.

According to the letter of accusation against Rahman, he was preparing to "commit attacks against persons in the United Kingdom," by carrying out surveillance near Downing Street, buying and delivering bags planned to be fitted with an explosive device.

Imran has been charged with preparing terror acts, with a planned trip to Libya to join Daesh militants on the basis of discovered search travel preparations, terrorist materials and possessing a downloaded video "How to survive in the West — a Mujahid's guide 2015", with some of its instructions put into effect.

The MI5 and police internal investigations into four terror attacks in Britain this year have revealed that one of the London Bridge attackers had been under probe of the Security Service, while Khalid Masood, Westminster Bridge attacker, had been watching suicide attack videos days before the attack.

READ MORE: London Police Reveal Identity of Westminster Attacker, Call Him Khalid Masood