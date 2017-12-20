Register
17:38 GMT +320 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Police officers cordon off the territory near the UK Parliament in London where an assailant attacked a police officer and pedestrians.

    Suspects Plotting Suicide Attack to Kill British PM May to Face Trial in June

    © Sputnik/ Alex McNaughton
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A man has been charged with planning to commit acts of terrorism by detonating an explosive device near the gates of Downing Street, thus gaining access to the UK Prime Minister and killing her amid the mayhem. Suspects in the case appeared before the Westminster magistrates' court on Monday.

    Two suspects, charged with preparing terrorist attacks in the United Kingdom, have appeared at Westminster magistrates' court after their arrest on November 28 and were remanded in custody until they go on trial next June for five weeks.

    One of them, 20-years old Naaimur Rahman, has been accused of plotting to detonate a homemade explosive near the office of the UK Prime Minister, wearing a suicide vest and attempting to kill Theresa May, as well as promoting another person (21-year-old Mohammad Imran) to join the Daesh terrorist group (banned in Russia) by recording and sending him terror propaganda materials.

    READ MORE: These Stats Are 'Not for Show': UK Terror Arrests Rocket by Over 50%

    Rahman calls himself a British-Bangladeshi, while the criminal defendant, Imran, is believed to be a British national.

    According to the letter of accusation against Rahman, he was preparing to "commit attacks against persons in the United Kingdom," by carrying out surveillance near Downing Street, buying and delivering bags planned to be fitted with an explosive device.

    Imran has been charged with preparing terror acts, with a planned trip to Libya to join Daesh militants on the basis of discovered search travel preparations, terrorist materials and possessing a downloaded video "How to survive in the West — a Mujahid's guide 2015", with some of its instructions put into effect.

    The MI5 and police internal investigations into four terror attacks in Britain this year have revealed that one of the London Bridge attackers had been under probe of the Security Service, while Khalid Masood, Westminster Bridge attacker, had been watching suicide attack videos days before the attack.

    READ MORE: London Police Reveal Identity of Westminster Attacker, Call Him Khalid Masood

    Tags:
    terror attacks, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Japan's Sweet Baby Panda Makes Public Debut
    Cuteness Overdose: Japan's Sweet Baby Panda Makes Public Debut
    Cartoon
    The X-Files
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok