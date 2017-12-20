Register
08:32 GMT +320 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Mikheil Saakashvili, center, Georgia's ex-president and former governor of the Odessa region, at the Shehyni checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border

    Saakashvili Calls on Poroshenko to Voluntarily Resign

    © Sputnik/ Stringer
    Europe
    Get short URL
    111

    Former Georgian President and ex-Governor of Ukraine's Odessa Region Mikheil Saakashvili published an open letter addressed to Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko urging him to voluntarily resign.

    The politician added that in the event of a voluntary resignation Poroshenko could "count on mitigating punishment and pardon." Saakashvili also accused the Ukrainian president’s administration of carrying out a provocation near Kiev’s October Palace.

    "Admit it to yourself and to the people – you and your colleagues cannot and do not want to change Ukraine for the better. Your voluntary resignation is almost the last chance to overcome the political crisis," Saakashvili wrote on Facebook on late Tuesday."Your administration organized a provocation near the October Palace. I admit that I fell for this provocation," the politician said.

    Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili gestures as gives a press conference at the headquarters of the opposition in Kiev on December 7, 2013
    © AFP 2017/ VASILY MAXIMOV
    Saakashvili Presents 'Plan to Rescue Ukraine in 70 days' Using Parliament as a Screen
    On Sunday, Saakashvili’s supporters broke into the October Palace in the center of Kiev, engaging in clashes with the National Guard servicemen inside the building. However, Saakashvili himself urged the protesters to leave the building, and said that he did not encourage them to storm the palace. The opposition figure claimed that the actions were caused by a provocation of the Ukrainian law enforcement agencies.

    In October, Saakashvili presented his "Plan to Rescue Ukraine in 70 days," providing for the impeachment of Poroshenko, the adoption of a package of laws, including a bill on oligarchs, legislation on the parliamentary election and several reforms in the fields of taxation, customs and health services.

    Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili is seen on the roof of a building during a search of his apartment in Kiev, Ukraine
    © REUTERS/ Serhii Nuzhnenko
    Stateless Ex-President of Georgia Goes on Hunger Strike in Ukrainian Jail
    Saakashvili was initially invited to take the office of Odessa governor in 2015, receiving Ukrainian citizenship and therefore losing his Georgian passport. In November 2016, he resigned from his post, accusing the Ukrainian authorities of not having the will to fight corruption.

    In July 2017 his Ukrainian citizenship was revoked as it turned out that he had provided incorrect information on the citizenship application. Saakashvili, who was away from the country at the time, forced his entry to Ukraine from Poland with help of several hundred of his supporters in September.

    Related:

    Saakashvili: Rose Revolution in Kiev
    Master Diplomat: Saakashvili Tells BBC Journalist to 'Get Lost' (VIDEO)
    Tie-Eating, Epic Rap Battles & Rooftop Shenanigans: Saakashvili's Greatest Hits
    Mikheil Saakashvili Faces Deportation from Ukraine in Coming Weeks – Reports
    Saakashvili Presents 'Plan to Rescue Ukraine' Using Parliament as a Screen
    Tags:
    letter, citizenship, law, violation, protest, resignation, political crisis, Petro Poroshenko, Mikheil Saakashvili, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Japan's Sweet Baby Panda Makes Public Debut
    Cuteness Overdose: Japan's Sweet Baby Panda Makes Public Debut
    Cartoon
    The X-Files
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok