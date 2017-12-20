Register
03:59 GMT +320 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    A picture shows the logo of the online retailer Amazon dispalyed on computer screens in London on December 11, 2014

    ‘Almost Dickensian’: Undercover Journalist Exposes Amazon UK’s Abuse of Workers

    © AFP 2017/ LEON NEAL
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    With Amazon in the middle of its busiest season, Radio Sputnik’s Fault Lines spoke with investigative reporter Alan Selby about the frequent allegations that the shipping giant mistreats its workers around the world.

    Selby, who worked undercover at Amazon, writes for the Sunday Mirror and has authored four pieces on Amazon and the working conditions within the company. He told Fault Lines hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan that he contacted delivery drivers from various parts of the UK and discovered that, like Amazon's warehouse workers, they were given production goals that were virtually impossible to meet. In trying to achieve those goals, drivers have to drive dangerously — otherwise they just won't make enough money.

    [Interview starts at 76:50]

    ​In accordance with Amazon's employment contracts, it is the drivers who have to pay vehicle rent and insurance, as well as a number of other related fees. This sum is eventually deducted from their pay, Selby explains.

    "At the end of the week, the drivers might earn less than minimum wage," he says.

    "If the driver does not get enough shifts, at the end of the week they end up owing Amazon money to work for them," one of Selby's reports reads.

    Drivers told Selby that to save time making deliveries, they often don't even turn their engines off when leaving their vehicle, which has, on a number of occasions, led to the vehicles being stolen.

    Many drivers don't wear seatbelts, either, because unfastening them also takes up valuable time. Considering the amount of deliveries a driver has to make per day, "those seconds add up," Selby says.

    Amazon way
    © Sputnik/ Maud Start
    Sputnik Investigation: Amazon - at What Cost?
    The conditions that the drivers are working in have been described by one lawyer as "almost Dickensian," referring to the Victorian era when laborers worked under "absolutely terrible" conditions, Selby notes.

    Selby's reports on the treatment of workers at Amazon's Dunfermline warehouse in Scotland required direct intervention from the Scottish Parliament and the economy secretary of Scotland to be corrected.

    Selby believes that the reports he and his colleagues have done have "broken the barrier" between Amazon and consumers, who now understand the human costs behind Amazon's deals, making them vote with their money.

    "Consumers and politicians alike are unhappy with [working conditions]," he said.

    Amazon has clever schemes to avoid responsibility for some of its exploitative practices. For example, drivers don't pay fees to Amazon directly, but instead send their rent and insurance money to the third parties.

    This creates a kind of "plausible deniability," enabling Amazon to hide behind the pretense of not knowing if the third party contractors are giving the drivers a hard time, Selby says.

    "They can say they are acting ethically, morally, legally and try to blame everything on someone else," he said.

    The actual conditions that Amazon imposes on third parties are a topic of Selby's ongoing investigation.

    "The conditions are set by Amazon. There are no two ways about it," Selby insists.

    Amazon's record of labor exploitation abuses is lengthy.

    The internet trader Amazon logo is seen behind barbed wire at the company's logistic center in Rheinberg,Germany, Tuesday, Feb.19, 2013.
    © AP Photo/ Frank Augstein
    Amazon Falls Out of Favor With Outraged Users for 'Sneakily' Adding a New Fee
    Currently, Amazon is under legal processing for another practice that emerged back in 2016: demanding that the employees be available seven days a week and — wait for it — fining employees who call in sick $150.

    Arguably the most shocking report comes from earlier this December, when a 13-year old Manchester girl found a note in an Amazon parcel literally saying "Help me."

    "Help me please, PMP staff are evil," the note read, according to MSN, referring to Amazon's recruitment agency.

    "That's when we saw it. I thought 'this isn't right.' Then I thought it must be a prank and I was overreacting, but then people pointed out all the stories about Amazon lately," the girl's parents told reporters.

    "Staff also said their toilet breaks were monitored and they weren't allowed to go outside of scheduled break times," the MSN report on the issue read.

    The shocking discovery of the note happened just in a month after another of Selby's reports was run by the Mirror. This story described workers falling asleep on their feet trying to reach impossible goals at a warehouse in Tilbury, Essex.

    Interestingly, Amazon reacted to the Mirror's December publication by giving two tiny, 7-pence chocolates to every employee at the warehouse.

    "This week our managers started coming round with a box of ­Celebrations for the first part of the shift, and gave us a chocolate each," one employee told the Mirror.

    "Then they did the same at the second part of the shift. Me and my colleagues were saying this was down to the Sunday Mirror. We all thought it was an insult."

    In a bitter joke, Selby said that while people working for Amazon have not yet attempted to ship themselves in a box, but "give the company a couple of months and we might start seeing that."

    "You just need to start with finding a box big enough," he said. And hey, "at least you will be delivered in two days."

    Related:

    Big in Australia: Amazon's Launch Down Under Beats All Expectations
    Amazon Expands Operations to Australia, Sends Ripples Across Twitter
    $100 Billion Man: Amazon's Jeff Bezos Hits the Mark on Top Black Friday Sales
    Bezos’ Amazon Sets Up ‘Secret Region’ for CIA, 16 US Intel Agencies
    Amazon Falls Out of Favor With Outraged Users for 'Sneakily' Adding a New Fee
    Tags:
    labor, exploitation, abuse, Amazon, United Kingdom, Scotland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Japan's Sweet Baby Panda Makes Public Debut
    Cuteness Overdose: Japan's Sweet Baby Panda Makes Public Debut
    Cartoon
    The X-Files
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok