Berlin Christmas Attack Victim's Husband Explains Why He's Angry at Authorities

A year ago, on December 19, 2016, a truck driven by self-confessed Daesh member, Anis Amri, rammed into a crowd at a Christmas market in the center of Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring over 40 others. The relatives of the victims keep lambasting the authorities, speaking of their incompetence.

The husband of Nada Cizmarova, a victim of the 2016 truck attack on Berlin's Breitscheidplatz Christmas Market, still keeps wondering about the actions of German authorities before, during and after the terrorist act.

Speaking about German Chancellor Angela Merkel's response to the tragedy, the man told RT, "The first thing I would like to ask what was the reason, why she [Merkel] didn't communicate with us for a whole year. Maybe, there are some reasons, I don't know. So, I'm very curious what their answer will be," the man said, trying to hide his disappointment, adding that "We all know how many mistakes happened during the whole thing."

According to him, the authorities had even failed to inform him about the death of his wife, keeping him unaware of her destiny for several days, despite, as he claims, they were aware that she was in the victim list.

However, he explained what offends him the most in this situation: "What I'm really angry about is actually what happened before the terrorist attack. It was known that this person is dangerous, but still, the authorities didn't arrest him, didn't deport him for some reason or maybe for the reason they were just incompetent."

The husband of the terrorist attack's victim has warned that the same attack might take place again.

"What bugs me also is that nobody actually took responsibility: still everybody doing their own work..as if nothing happened," he said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has been repeatedly criticized for failing to meet relatives of the victims in the 2016 Berlin Christmas market attack, has tried to remedy the situation, meeting with them for the first time a year after the tragedy, that claimed the lives of 12 people and injured over 40 others.

"Today is a day of sadness, but also a day of our will to make better things that did not work well," Merkel vowed, offering bereaved families to meet again within a few months.

