Register
19:18 GMT +319 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Flowers and candles are placed near the Christmas market at Breitscheid square in Berlin, Germany, December 22, 2016, following an attack by a truck which ploughed through a crowd at the market on Monday night

    Berlin Christmas Attack Victim's Husband Explains Why He's Angry at Authorities

    © REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    A year ago, on December 19, 2016, a truck driven by self-confessed Daesh member, Anis Amri, rammed into a crowd at a Christmas market in the center of Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring over 40 others. The relatives of the victims keep lambasting the authorities, speaking of their incompetence.

    The husband of Nada Cizmarova, a victim of the 2016 truck attack on Berlin's Breitscheidplatz Christmas Market, still keeps wondering about the actions of German authorities before, during and after the terrorist act.

    Speaking about German Chancellor Angela Merkel's response to the tragedy, the man told RT, "The first thing I would like to ask what was the reason, why she [Merkel] didn't communicate with us for a whole year. Maybe, there are some reasons, I don't know. So, I'm very curious what their answer will be," the man said, trying to hide his disappointment, adding that "We all know how many mistakes happened during the whole thing."

    According to him, the authorities had even failed to inform him about the death of his wife, keeping him unaware of her destiny for several days, despite, as he claims, they were aware that she was in the victim list.

    READ MORE: 'Miserable Failure of Authorities' in Berlin Result of 'Multicultural Policy'

    However, he explained what offends him the most in this situation: "What I'm really angry about is actually what happened before the terrorist attack. It was known that this person is dangerous, but still, the authorities didn't arrest him, didn't deport him for some reason or maybe for the reason they were just incompetent."

    The husband of the terrorist attack's victim has warned that the same attack might take place again.

    "What bugs me also is that nobody actually took responsibility: still everybody doing their own work..as if nothing happened," he said.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has been repeatedly criticized for failing to meet relatives of the victims in the 2016 Berlin Christmas market attack, has tried to remedy the situation, meeting with them for the first time a year after the tragedy, that claimed the lives of 12 people and injured over 40 others.

    "Today is a day of sadness, but also a day of our will to make better things that did not work well," Merkel vowed, offering bereaved families to meet again within a few months.

    READ MORE: German Leadership Apologizes to Victims of 2016 Berlin Terror Attack

    Tags:
    car ramming, Christmas markets, truck attack, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Time to Hit the Slopes! Sochi's Major Ski Destination Kicks Off Winter Season
    For Donor’s Sake
    For Donor’s Sake
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok