19:18 GMT +319 December 2017
    Jeremy Corbyn poses for photographers upon arrival at the GQ's Men of The Year awards, in London, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.

    Ambitious Jeremy: Corbyn Vows to Lead UK in 12 Months

    © AP Photo/ Vianney Le Caer
    Europe
    111

    The Leader of the Opposition extended his earlier promise to move into No.10 Downing Street by the end of this year.

    Speaking to the Grazia magazine, Leader of the British Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn affirmed his belief that there will "probably" be another general election in the UK next year.  

    Commenting on the astonishing gains made by his party in the 2017 general election that stripped the ruling Conservative Government of a majority in the British Parliament, Corbyn stated that he "will probably win."

    "I'm ready to be Prime Minister tomorrow," he said.

    READ MORE: Jeremy Corbyn — Britain's Prime Minister in All But Name

    In April, the incumbent Prime Minister Theresa May announced her decision to dissolve the Parliament, calling for snap elections in an effort to strengthen her support base within the legislature for the upcoming Brexit negotiations.

    However, the move dramatically backfired, as the Conservative's poorly conducted election campaign led to dramatic political losses, forcing them into a controversial alliance with the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party in order to retain the much-sought after majority.

    The EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, right, welcomes British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn for a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels, Thursday July 13, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Olivier Hoslet
    Is Europe Preparing Plan B? As Brexit Talks Get Nowhere, EU Welcomes Corbyn
    At the same time, Corbyn's Labour Party experienced a massive surge of some 30 parliamentary seats, despite the attempts of the establishment party politicians to oust him from the leadership position.

    Nevertheless, critics point out that despite the surprising performance, the Labour Party and Corbyn himself failed to attract sufficient voters to unseat the volatile government of Theresa May.

    Addressing the crowds at the Glastonbury music festival in June, Corbyn promised to become the next British Prime Minister by the end of this year, yet it seems that he has postponed his plans until 2018.

    READ MORE: UK Labour Leader Corbyn Prioritizes Jobs, Living Standards in Brexit Talks

    The latest YouGov poll indicates that the British public remains quite split on who should lead the UK, as 42 percent favored the Conservative Government, while 41 percent would prefer to see Labour take over.

    On the personal leadership poll, however, Corbyn trails well behind Theresa May, who was supported by 37 percent of the respondents in comparison to the Labour leader's 28 percent.

    Tags:
    leadership, poll, YouGov, victory, elections, bid, Prime Minister, UK General Election 2017, UK Parliament, British Conservative Party, British Labour Party, Theresa May, Jeremy Corbyn, United Kingdom
