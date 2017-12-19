Ambitious Jeremy: Corbyn Vows to Lead UK in 12 Months

The Leader of the Opposition extended his earlier promise to move into No.10 Downing Street by the end of this year.

Speaking to the Grazia magazine, Leader of the British Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn affirmed his belief that there will "probably" be another general election in the UK next year.

Commenting on the astonishing gains made by his party in the 2017 general election that stripped the ruling Conservative Government of a majority in the British Parliament, Corbyn stated that he "will probably win."

"I'm ready to be Prime Minister tomorrow," he said.

In April, the incumbent Prime Minister Theresa May announced her decision to dissolve the Parliament, calling for snap elections in an effort to strengthen her support base within the legislature for the upcoming Brexit negotiations.

However, the move dramatically backfired, as the Conservative's poorly conducted election campaign led to dramatic political losses, forcing them into a controversial alliance with the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party in order to retain the much-sought after majority.

At the same time, Corbyn's Labour Party experienced a massive surge of some 30 parliamentary seats, despite the attempts of the establishment party politicians to oust him from the leadership position.

Nevertheless, critics point out that despite the surprising performance, the Labour Party and Corbyn himself failed to attract sufficient voters to unseat the volatile government of Theresa May.

Addressing the crowds at the Glastonbury music festival in June, Corbyn promised to become the next British Prime Minister by the end of this year, yet it seems that he has postponed his plans until 2018.

The latest YouGov poll indicates that the British public remains quite split on who should lead the UK, as 42 percent favored the Conservative Government, while 41 percent would prefer to see Labour take over.

On the personal leadership poll, however, Corbyn trails well behind Theresa May, who was supported by 37 percent of the respondents in comparison to the Labour leader's 28 percent.