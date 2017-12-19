UK Police Arrest 4 Suspected Terrorists in Northern England (VIDEO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom's North East Counter Terrorism Unit, part of the country's Counter-Terrorism Policing alliance, said in a statement that they arrested four men, suspected of terrorism offenses on Tuesday’s morning in the separate operations in North England’s towns of Chesterfield and Sheffield.

"The men have been taken to a police station in West Yorkshire for questioning … The arrests were intelligence-led and pre-planned as part of an ongoing investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East and Mi5," the police’s statement read.

Those arrested are suspected of being involved in preparations for terrorist attacks, according to the statement.

VIDEO: Bomb disposal unit brought in as terror-related arrests are made in Sheffield and Chesterfieldhttps://t.co/psdarGFGi9 pic.twitter.com/6vecs2Vkot — The Yorkshire Post (@yorkshirepost) 19 декабря 2017 г.

The police added that an additional address is being searched in relation to the arrests.

“You hear a lot of stories about terrorism but you don’t expect it to come to your town,” said one resident #chesterfield pic.twitter.com/qmvfBgTgen — Dan Hayes (@dhayes_news) 19 декабря 2017 г.

This is normally a busy main road into #Chesterfield. Today, part of Sheffield Road is closed after a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences.https://t.co/MOu3XwLnZK pic.twitter.com/AtdvXBUyhC — Ashley Booker (@AshleyLBooker) 19 декабря 2017 г.

​The current terrorism threat level in Britain is set at "severe," which means that an attack is highly likely.

A total of 35 people have died in four terror attacks in the UK this year, including one such attack in Manchester and three more in London, which took place in Westminster, on London Bridge and outside the Parsons Green Tube station.