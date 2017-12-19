Moscow Regrets France Banned RIA Novosti Reporter From Elysee Palace Event

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow considers the decision of Paris to ban a RIA Novosti journalist from attending an event at the Elysee Palace "discouraging," and wonders what OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir thinks about this move, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

"Russian journo Victoria Ivanova was denied access to the premises of [the French] Presidential Palace despite full compliance with accreditation rules. @HarlemDesir what do you think on this discouraging act? Would certainly not desire the same approach to the French journalists in MSK?" the ministry said on its Twitter.

Russian journo Victoria Ivanova was denied access to the premises of 🇫🇷 Presidential Palace despite full compliance with accreditation rules. @HarlemDesir what do you think on this discouraging act? Would certainly not desire the same approach to the French journalists in MSK? pic.twitter.com/lyq69c9gP7 — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) 19 декабря 2017 г.

On Monday, the RIA Novosti reporter was denied access to the ceremony, where Russian Ambassador to France Alexei Meshkov was set to present his credentials to French President Emmanuel Macron.

Earlier this year, the Elysee Palace banned a RIA Novosti journalist and a photographer from attending a meeting of Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel.