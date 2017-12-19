Register
19:31 GMT +319 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    European Union Chief Negotiator for Brexit Michel Barnier looks on during a news conference after a European General Affairs Ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium May 22, 2017.

    'No Deal': EU Chief Negotiator Rejects Special Status for UK's Financial Heart

    © REUTERS/ Eric Vidal
    Europe
    Get short URL
    111

    The news comes as a significant blow to British Prime Minister Theresa May's plans to secure a "bespoke" trade deal with the European Union that will shield British financial services.

    Speaking to the Guardian, European Chief Negotiator for Brexit Michel Barnier stated that the EU would not accept a special deal for  British banks and financial companies as part of the new trade agreement.

    Barnier highlighted that following the UK's withdrawal from the EU, the country's financial services will no longer be authorized to freely operate within the Union, effectively crippling the entire British financial sector which accounts for as much as 80 percent of the country's economy.

    "There is no place [for financial services]. There is not a single trade agreement that is open to financial services. It doesn't exist," he declared.

    British pounds
    CC BY 2.0 / Victor / British pounds
    EU-UK Free Trade Deal Impossible by Time of Brexit - EU Negotiator
    The EU negotiator also claimed that the UK has itself to blame for this situation, given "the red lines that the British have chosen themselves," as leaving the single market necessarily entails the loss of the "financial services passport" that is required for operation in the Union.

    In a move that will infuriate die-hard Eurosceptics, Barnier also stated that during the post-Brexit transitional period the UK must continue to submit to the EU's "complete architecture," including new European laws that would be made without the participation of British MEPs, food regulatory policies and the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice (ECJ).

    READ MORE: Models for Post-Brexit UK-EU Trade Agreement and Their Pitfalls

    "It will be essentially the economic status quo," he said.

    "We will not accept from the other side, regulatory competition against social rights, against environmental rights, against consumer rights and against fiscal regulations… Or against financial stability."

    Barnier's comments throw a wrench into Theresa May's work to ensure that her "bespoke and ambitious" trade deal is accepted by the 27 EU member states.

    This file photo taken on March 29, 2017 shows a pro-remain protester holds up an EU flag with one of the stars symbolically cut out in front of the Houses of Parliament shortly after British Prime Minister Theresa May announced to the House of Commons that Article 50 had been triggered in London on March 29, 2017.
    © AFP 2017/ OLI SCARFF
    EU, UK May Agree on Trade Deal Like EU-Canada Agreement - Brexit Negotiator
    After the meeting of the Brexit "war cabinet" this Monday, government sources quoted by the Guardian stated that the UK leadership will not allow provisions on financial services to be isolated from the broader trade agreement, preventing the EU from "cherry-picking some sectors."

    Earlier, Brexit Secretary David Davies insisted that the UK-EU trade deal should be "far more ambitious" than the free trade agreement reached between the Union and Canada in 2016 by including British financial services.

    READ MORE: Not an 'Economic Models' Fan, UK Minister Admits to No Analysis of Brexit Impact

    Barnier, however, denied the possibility of the so-called "Canada plus plus plus" model, claiming that the terms set forth by the UK on the jurisdiction of the ECJ, the migration policy and food standards limit the scope of the trade deal.

    The EU and the British Government are expected to move towards trade negotiations following the European leadership's declaration that "sufficient progress" was made in talks on three fundamental issues, the Irish border, the Brexit divorce bill and the citizens' rights.

     

    Related:

    UK Brexit Secretary Intervenes to Stave Off Brexit Bill Defeat in Parliament
    Brexit Breakthrough? Brussels Poised to Greenlight Second Stage of Talks
    Brussels Chides Brexit Secretary for 'Unacceptable' Remarks, Gets Reassurances
    UK May Lose 10,500 Financial Services Jobs After Brexit - EY Brexit Tracker
    Lawmakers Force UK Government Rethink Over Greater Scrutiny on Brexit Changes
    Tags:
    trade, financial sector, banks, Brexit negotiations, negotiations, Brexit, European Commission, Theresa May, David Davis, Michel Barnier, City of London, Brussels, EU
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Time to Hit the Slopes! Sochi's Major Ski Destination Kicks Off Winter Season
    For Donor’s Sake
    For Donor’s Sake
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok