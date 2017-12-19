Register
    People watch as Britain's new flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth arrives in Portsmouth, Britain, Wednesday Aug. 16, 2017

    Britain's New Aircraft Carrier Reportedly Springs a Leak Two Weeks After Launch

    © AP Photo/ Victoria Jones/PA
    The Royal Navy's newest and biggest aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth which cost more than £3 billion pounds (over $4 billion) to build, has reportedly been taking on up to 200 liters of seawater every hour due to a problem with one of its propeller shafts, British media reported.

    The leak developed by the Navy’s future flagship less than a month after it was officially commissioned by the Queen, is so serious that the ship may need to go back into dry dock and cost millions to repair, The Telegraph wrote.

    "An issue with a shaft seal has been identified during HMS Queen Elizabeth's sea trials; this is scheduled for repair while she is alongside at Portsmouth,” a Navy spokesman said.

    He added that the ship is scheduled for repair and the fault does not prevent it from sailing again early next year.

    A F-35 Lightning II Landing on HMS Queen Elizabeth
    UK Ministry of Defence
    UK’s Newest Aircraft Carrier to Join Fleet in December
    The 280-meter-long giant weighs 65,000 tons, has a top speed of 25 knots and is the biggest and most powerful ship in the Royal Navy.

    Based in Portsmouth, England, the vessel will ultimately be joined by the Prince of Wales, of the same class, currently under construction.

    News of the leak came shortly after MPs voiced concerns over the costs of the F35 jet aircraft to fly off the carrier with each plane expected to cost more than £150 million pounds ($200.7 million).

    READ MORE: WATCH: F-35 Practices For Launch From UK Aircraft Carrier

    Britain plans to buy 48 F-35 jets by 2025 from US giant Lockheed Martin.

