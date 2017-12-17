German Interior Minister Offers to Set Anti-Semitism Commissioner

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere proposed to introduce a post of an anti-Semitism commissioner amid negative sentiments and incidents related to the US decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

© REUTERS/ Goran Tomasevic UNSC to Consider Palestine-Drafted Resolution Monday on US Decision on Jerusalem

US President Donald Trump's decision on Israel sparked negative reaction from many countries around the world. Mass protests against this step by Washington have been held in a number of countries. In particular, over 2,500 people staged a demonstration in the German capital last week protesting against Trump's move. During one of a pro-Palestinean rallies an Israeli flag was burnt in Berlin's Neukoelln district.

"I believe that it is reasonable to introduce a post of an anti-Semitism commissioner not only following the recent incidents… This is about the growth of derogatory remarks, inappropriate jokes and discriminating behavior toward our Jewish citizens," de Maiziere told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

The minister urged to be more strict to the participants of such rallies, noting that "anti-Semitism will not seize Germany anymore."

On December 11, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said that the German government condemned anti-Semitic and anti-Israel rallies in the country.