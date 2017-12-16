Austria's Right-Wing FPO Members Nominated for Ministers of Interior, Defense

Following the snap parliamentary elections in Austria, the Austrian People's Party (OVP) headed by Sebastian Kurz has agreed to form a coalition government with right-wing Freedom Party of Austria (FPO).

VIENNA (Sputnik) — Members of the FPO were nominated on Saturday for the posts of defense and interior ministers, a Sputnik correspondent reported. The announcement was made by FPO head Heinz-Christian Strache at a press conference.

Strache is now expected to serve as the vice chancellor after the head of the conservative People's Party (OVP).

The news comes shortly after Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen held a meeting with Sebastian Kurz and Heinz-Christian Strache, who told the head of state about the plans of the coalition government and presented a list of ministers in the future cabinet. After the meeting, the president said that the new government may be sworn in on Monday, if "there will be no obstacles."

Freue mich, dass der @oevp Parteivorstand unser Regierungsteam & Programm einstimmig unterstützt. Wir haben ein starkes Team mit vielen Fachexperten, mit dem wir für echte Veränderung in #Österreich arbeiten wollen. #FürÖsterreich pic.twitter.com/Aoaxc8pM3o — Sebastian Kurz (@sebastiankurz) December 16, 2017

I'm glad to hear that the @oevp Executive Committee unanimously supported our government team & program. We have a strong team with many experts, we want to work with for real change in #Österreich. #FürÖsterreich

The People's Party and the Freedom Party struck a deal on forming the coalition government on Friday, with party leaders announcing the news at a press conference. Speaking about the government program, Kurz said it will focus on the reduction of the "burden on taxpayers" as well as on "the fight against illegal immigration" to "ensure greater security" in Austria.

The Austrian snap parliamentary election was held on October 15. The OVP received 31.5 percent of the vote, while the Social Democratic Party of Austria (SPO) came in second with 26.9 percent of the vote. The FPO ranked third, winning 26 percent of votes.