Register
23:03 GMT +316 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Heinz-Christian Strache, chairman of the right-wing Freedom Party, FPOE, adjusts his glasses during a news conference in Vienna, Austria, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017

    Austria's Right-Wing FPO Members Nominated for Ministers of Interior, Defense

    © AP Photo/ Ronald Zak
    Europe
    Get short URL
    120

    Following the snap parliamentary elections in Austria, the Austrian People's Party (OVP) headed by Sebastian Kurz has agreed to form a coalition government with right-wing Freedom Party of Austria (FPO).

    VIENNA (Sputnik) — Members of the FPO were nominated on Saturday for the posts of defense and interior ministers, a Sputnik correspondent reported. The announcement was made by FPO head Heinz-Christian Strache at a press conference.

    Strache is now expected to serve as the vice chancellor after the head of the conservative People's Party (OVP). 

    The news comes shortly after Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen held a meeting with Sebastian Kurz and Heinz-Christian Strache, who told the head of state about the plans of the coalition government and presented a list of ministers in the future cabinet. After the meeting, the president said that the new government may be sworn in on Monday, if "there will be no obstacles."

    I'm glad to hear that the @oevp Executive Committee unanimously supported our government team & program. We have a strong team with many experts, we want to work with for real change in #Österreich. #FürÖsterreich 

    The People's Party and the Freedom Party struck a deal on forming the coalition government on Friday, with party leaders announcing the news at a press conference. Speaking about the government program, Kurz said it will focus on the reduction of the "burden on taxpayers" as well as on "the fight against illegal immigration" to "ensure greater security" in Austria.

    READ MORE: 'He is Well Aware of His Power': Meet Sebastian Kurz, Austria's Chancellor-To Be

    The Austrian snap parliamentary election was held on October 15. The OVP received 31.5 percent of the vote, while the Social Democratic Party of Austria (SPO) came in second with 26.9 percent of the vote. The FPO ranked third, winning 26 percent of votes.

    Related:

    Austrian Democratic SPO Grabs 2nd Place From Right-Wing FPO in Snap Elections
    Kurz-Led Austria's People's Party Winning Parliamentary Elections
    Austrian People's Party Leading in Parliamentary Elections - Exit Polls
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Oriental Beauty: Highlights of Miss Asia Russia Pageant
    Oriental Beauty: Highlights of Miss Asia Russia Pageant
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok