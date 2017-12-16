Respect Me, Bro: Germans to Receive Wristbands to Fight NY Sex Attacks

In a move that seems to take its cue from a similar initiative in Sweden, Cologne has decided to launch a new initiative to counteract such sex attacks by issuing wristbands with the word "respect" written on it. The initiative is sponsored by the city authorities and the mayor of Cologne, Henriette Reker, reports Breitbart London.
READ MORE: Germany's €25bln Annual Migrant Bill Shows No Sign of Shrinking
The wristbands are intended to remind those that approach the person wearing the wristband to be respectful, and thereby avoid any sexual assaults. Breitbart goes on to write that Reker told the audience at a press conference not to shoot fireworks at people, buildings or police and, of course, not to attack anyone sexually.
"We expect a similar occurrence as in the previous year," said Uwe Jacob, Cologne's police chief according to Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger, adding "I do not care about the nationalities of the revelers, with all due respect. The rules apply to everyone."
READ MORE: Germany's New Dilemma: Daesh Fighters' 'Brainwashed' Wives and Kids Coming Home
Cologne made international headlines as a result of mass sex attacks and chaos that took place in the city on New Year's Eve in 2015. The attacks were largely ascribed to the influx of mostly male migrants to Germany as a result of the 2015 refugee crisis.
All comments
Show new comments (0)