Respect Me, Bro: Germans to Receive Wristbands to Fight NY Sex Attacks

The German city of Cologne has become infamous for the mass sex attacks that occurred during the New Year's celebrations there in 2015. However, this year the city has introduced a new weapon in its arsenal to combat such attacks: colorfully written "respect" wristbands.

In a move that seems to take its cue from a similar initiative in Sweden, Cologne has decided to launch a new initiative to counteract such sex attacks by issuing wristbands with the word "respect" written on it. The initiative is sponsored by the city authorities and the mayor of Cologne, Henriette Reker, reports Breitbart London.

The wristbands are intended to remind those that approach the person wearing the wristband to be respectful, and thereby avoid any sexual assaults. Breitbart goes on to write that Reker told the audience at a press conference not to shoot fireworks at people, buildings or police and, of course, not to attack anyone sexually.

Some 3,000 security personnel, including 1,400 police officers, are expected to be deployed in Cologne on New Year's Eve, with an additional 400 private security contractors there to maintain public order, local newspaper Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger reports.

"We expect a similar occurrence as in the previous year," said Uwe Jacob, Cologne's police chief according to Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger, adding "I do not care about the nationalities of the revelers, with all due respect. The rules apply to everyone."

Cologne made international headlines as a result of mass sex attacks and chaos that took place in the city on New Year's Eve in 2015. The attacks were largely ascribed to the influx of mostly male migrants to Germany as a result of the 2015 refugee crisis.