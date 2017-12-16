Register
18:30 GMT +316 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Europe

    Germany's Horst Seehofer Reelected as Christian Social Union Party Chairman

    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    German Chancellor Merkel received a boost when one of her key political allies retained his position as chairman of the CSU, despite pressure over the refugee situation in the country.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) Horst Seehofer has been reelected for the position of chairman of the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU), the sister-party of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union, the CSU said Saturday.

    "We congratulate Horst Seehofer on re-election for the position of CSU's chairman," CSU said on Twitter.

    The politician received 83.7 percent of the delegates' votes.

    READ MORE: German CSU Denies Reports Seehofer to Step Down as Bavaria Premier

    Seehofer, 68, has been under pressure within the party over the loss of votes at the parliamentary election in September. The politician was particularly criticized over the fact that the provision on setting the threshold for the number of refugees arriving in Germany was not included in the party program of the CDU/CSU alliance ahead of the election.

    Earlier in December, the politician agreed to step down as Bavaria's prime minister and hand over the office to his old rival Bavaria's Finance Minister Markus Soeder in 2018 but said he wanted to remain in the position of CSU chairman.

    In the parliamentary election, the CDU/CSU bloc has won 33 percent of the votes, or 246 seats in the parliament, but failed to secure an absolute majority. The result has been reportedly acknowledged as the bloc's worst since the mid 20the century.

    Related:

    German CSU Denies Reports Seehofer to Step Down as Bavaria Premier
    German Chancellor Confirms CDU,CSU Agreement on Refugee Influx to Country
    CSU Elects Bavarian Interior Minister as Candidate for German National Election
    Tags:
    Christian Social Union (CSU), Horst Seehofer, Angela Merkel, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Oriental Beauty: Highlights of Miss Asia Russia Pageant
    Oriental Beauty: Highlights of Miss Asia Russia Pageant
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok