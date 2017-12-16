Swedish Safe Space: Stockholm to Ban 'Racist', 'Sexist' Advertisements

Stockholm's municipal traffic council chose on Thursday to introduce guidelines that will prohibit "sexist" and "racist" outdoor advertisements from being placed on property belonging to the municipality. While the regulations will first take effect next year, they will first be tested on digital advertisement displays and information boards, Swedish broadcaster SVT reports.
READ MORE: Too Blond: Swedish Girls Boycott Traditional Saint Lucy Pageant
"As a city we have a great responsibility towards Stockholmers when it comes to the advertising that we let out placements for. We need to ensure that it is not hurtful or offensive in any way. One needs to feel that one can move around in public space without being met by sexist or racist advertisement," said Daniel Helldén, Green Party member and vice mayor for traffic, according to SVT.
"When the guidelines are introduced, the greatest difference is that we will have the possibility to remove advertising that we think is wrong," Helldén said, according to SVT.
All comments
Show new comments (0)