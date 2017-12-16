Register
12:26 GMT +316 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    An anti-Brexit protester wears EU flag inspired socks outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, December 13, 2017

    Brexit Scenario: German Chancellor Merkel Warns of 'the Most Difficult Phase'

    © REUTERS/ Simon Dawson
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May will most likely face more challenges during the second stage of Brexit talks, now that her government and the EU have agreed on the basic terms of Britain's withdrawal from the bloc.

    Speaking at a press conference following an EU summit, European Council President Donald Tusk suggested that "the second phase [of Brexit negotiations] will be more demanding, more challenging than the first phase."

    He was echoed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who warned that "the most difficult phase is ahead of us," with the UK due "to tell us what they want."

    European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, for his part, confirmed that "the real negotiations on the second phase will start in March next year."

    Meanwhile, Tory Eurosceptic hardliners have reacted angrily to the EU's new series of demands related to Britain, which Brussels said should implement all new EU rules created during the transition period and stick to the bloc's customs rules.

    (L to R) Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier meet at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, December 8, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Eric Vidal
    (L to R) Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier meet at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, December 8, 2017

    "If the acquis, the European Court of Justice and free movement remain, we would not be in an implementation period but would still be de facto in the EU," Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg told Sky News.

    The EU acquis is the accumulated legislation, legal acts, and court decisions which constitute the body of European Union law.

    READ MORE: 'Pandora's Box is Open': May Says She is Now 'On Course' to Deliver Brexit

    Rees-Mogg's fellow MP Andrew Bridgen was in turn cited by The Independent as saying that all this "doesn't sound like much of a transition to me."

    On Thursday, EU leaders gave a round of applause to British Prime Minister Theresa May after she delivered a speech to outline Brexit's divorce proposals and urged Brussels to give a green light to the second stage of the UK-EU talks.

    READ MORE: No-Deal Brexit to Lead to UK Economic Losses Worth $140 Bln — Report

    The second phase will focus on the terms of future trade relations between Britain and the EU, security issues as well as a transition period. 

    Brexit talks kicked off on June 19 and are scheduled to wrap up by the end of March 2019. They were preceded by a referendum on June 23, 2016, when about 51.9 percent of British voters said "yes" to their country leaving the EU.

    Related:

    Estonian Prime Minister Praises Positive Course of Brexit Negotiations
    What Else is UK Brexit Department Hiding From Brits After FOI Requests Ignored?
    EU Leaders Approve Second Phase of Brexit Talks - Tusk
    Brexit Breakthrough? Brussels Poised to Greenlight Second Stage of Talks
    Tags:
    phase, demands, withdrawal, talks, Brexit, EU, Donald Tusk, Jean-Claude Juncker, Theresa May, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (December 9-15)
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok