Register
10:55 GMT +316 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Sebastian Kurz

    'Turquoise-Blue' Conservatives Take the Helm in Austria

    © REUTERS/ Leonhard Foeger
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 60

    A coalition deal has been clinched between Austria's conservative People's Party, led by Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz, and the country's right-wing Freedom Party, headed by Heinz-Christian Strache.

    31-year old Sebastian Kurz will become Austria's new chancellor and the youngest leader in Europe after his People's Party (OVP) reached a consensus with Heinz-Christian Strache's right-wing Freedom Party (FPO) on the formation of a coalition government.

    Announcing a "turquoise-blue agreement" on Friday, Kurz, nicknamed "wunderwuzzi" (whiz kid), pledged to "inform the president about our program and our team." 

    "We want to reduce the burden on taxpayers… and above all we want to ensure greater security in our country, including through the fight against illegal immigration," he said.

    Head of Austrian Freedom Party (FPOe) Heinz-Christian Strache delivers a speech in front of Austria's Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz, Justice Minister Wolfgang Brandstetter and Chancellor Christian Kern (L-R) during a session of the parliament in Vienna, Austria, May 16, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Leonhard Foeger
    Head of Austrian Freedom Party (FPOe) Heinz-Christian Strache delivers a speech in front of Austria's Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz, Justice Minister Wolfgang Brandstetter and Chancellor Christian Kern (L-R) during a session of the parliament in Vienna, Austria, May 16, 2017.

    Strache, for his part, said that "voters gave us a clear mandate to take into account their concerns, particularly when it comes to their security."

    Kurz and Strache have discussed the coalition deal since the October 15 election, in which the OVP won without securing ab overwhelming majority.

    READ MORE: 'He is Well Aware of His Power': Meet Sebastian Kurz, Austria's Chancellor-To Be

    During their election campaigns, both men specifically called for tougher migration rules, and the swift deportation of asylum seekers whose requests were rejected.

    Media reports have, meanwhile, said that the two's deal may pave the way for Austria becoming the only western European country with a right-wing party in the government.

    READ MORE: Will Austria and Hungary Form a New Powerhouse in Europe?

    Strache has proposed in the past that the country align itself with the Visegrad Group, an alliance of Eastern European nations that has voiced strong opposition to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker's plans for accommodating migrants. Last month, Juncker stressed the need for the European Union to "create legal ways" for "poor and needy" African migrants to be able to enter Europe.

    Related:

    Austria's Parliamentary Elections May Prompt U-Turn of Ties With Russia
    Haus of Cards: Five Things to Know About Austria's Sunday Election
    Austria's FPO Leader: 'We Are Not Extreme Right Party'
    Tags:
    consensus, deal, coalition, government, security, Austrian Freedom Party (FPO), Austrian People's Party (OVP), Sebastian Kurz, Austria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (December 9-15)
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok