Save the Date! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announce the Day of Their Wedding

The exact day His Royal Highness will tie the knot with his fiancée has been confirmed on Friday in a statement made by Kensington Palace.

Britain's Prince Harry will marry to his sweetheart, Ms. Meghan Markle on Saturday, May 19, 2018. The exciting news was revealed on the official Twitter account of Kensington Palace, following an earlier confirmation of the month and the venue of the celebrated occasion. It will be held in St. George's, a mid-14th century chapel at Windsor Castle, a principal residence for Queen Elizabeth II.

His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May 2018.



Today's announcement follows earlier confirmation of the month of the wedding and its location at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/7pgdRM90Na — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 15 декабря 2017 г.

Hundreds of network users from all over the world commented on the tweet, as they couldn't hide their delight.

Some netizens are already planning their trips to London for the grand occasion.

Countless congratulations poured in, too.

