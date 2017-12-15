Register
03:07 GMT +315 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    British Prime Minister Theresa May (L) shakes hands with European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker prior to a Brexit negotiation meeting on December 4, 2017 at the European Commission in Brussels

    EU Parliament Backs Move to Phase 2 of Brexit Talks

    © AFP 2017/ JOHN THYS
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The European Parliament supports the transition to the next phase of Brexit negotiations, European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said on Thursday.

    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said on Thursday that the European Parliament backs moving to the next phase of Brexit negotiations and promises to remain vigilant about the future steps.

    "We, in parliament, are in favor of moving to the second stage of the negotiation process … The European Parliament intends to be vigilant when it comes to the three points in the framework agreement — the rights of citizens, Northern Ireland’s border and financial aspects," Tajani stated at a press conference, echoing the European Parliament’s vote on Wednesday.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond visit an engineering training facility in the West Midlands, November 20, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Andrew Yates
    It's a Cracker! UK Premier May Becomes Butt of Christmas Joke of the Year
    Last week, UK Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker issued a joint report on the progress achieved during the first phase of negotiations. On Wednesday, the European Parliament backed a resolution recommending that the European Union decide that "sufficient progress" had been made in Brexit talks, thus allowing the second stage of withdrawal talks to start.

    The European Council meeting, which started on Thursday, is expected to open the door to the second phase of negotiations on Friday. The future talks are going to focus on a transition period in EU-UK post-Brexit relations, and their future long-term trade and security cooperation.

    Brexit negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Union started on June 19, and are due to be completed by the end of March 2019.

    Related:

    'Pandora's Box is Open': May Says She is Now 'On Course' to Deliver Brexit
    Brexit: Theresa May to Meet EU Leaders Following Staggering Parliamentary Defeat
    UK Brexit Secretary Intervenes to Stave Off Brexit Bill Defeat in Parliament
    Tags:
    Brexit, EU, Jean-Claude Junker, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    NatGeo Nature Photographer of 2017: Magnificent Animal World Captured on Camera
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok