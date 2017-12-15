EU Parliament Backs Move to Phase 2 of Brexit Talks

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said on Thursday that the European Parliament backs moving to the next phase of Brexit negotiations and promises to remain vigilant about the future steps.
"We, in parliament, are in favor of moving to the second stage of the negotiation process … The European Parliament intends to be vigilant when it comes to the three points in the framework agreement — the rights of citizens, Northern Ireland’s border and financial aspects," Tajani stated at a press conference, echoing the European Parliament’s vote on Wednesday.
The European Council meeting, which started on Thursday, is expected to open the door to the second phase of negotiations on Friday. The future talks are going to focus on a transition period in EU-UK post-Brexit relations, and their future long-term trade and security cooperation.
Brexit negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Union started on June 19, and are due to be completed by the end of March 2019.
