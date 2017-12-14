Stabbing in Netherlands: One Dead, Several Injured

A stabbing incident killed two people in the southern Dutch city of Maastricht late Thursday night, while a second stabbing nearby resulted in several injuries.

Emergency medics and police officials are on the scene after receiving reports of a stabbing around 9 p.m., local media outlets have reported. There was a separate stabbing at different location within Maastricht where "several" people were wounded, Dutch police confirmed. Police have yet to confirm whether the two incidents are related in any way, Dutch news reports say, but the possibility has not been ruled out.

A Dutch newspaper, Algemeen Dagblad, reported that the wounded were found hundreds of feet away from the bodies. It said police were looking at whether the incidents were connected.

Dutch journalist Tom Janssen reported that the area where the attacks occurred were suburban and known to have struggled with drug-related problems. "Stabbing did not happen in city centre," Janssen said via Twitter.​

​Social media users have speculated heavily about the event as a potential act of international terror, but authorities have yet to make this declaration. Police have opened an investigation for the case.