Belgian Authorities End Proceedings Against Ousted Catalan Leaders

Former Catalan leaders, who fled to Belgium, were previously placed under the European arrest warrant after the Spanish Government had not recognized the results of the October independence referendum.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On December 14, Belgian authorities ended legal proceedings against ousted Catalan President Carles Puigdemont and four former ministers of the regional parliament, according to media reports. The Belgian authorities’ decision allows Puigdemont to leave the country, however, the politician may remain in the country, according to his lawyer.

“If Mr. Puigdemont travels to another European country he could have problems. There won’t be the same legal certainty. Every country has different penal codes and jurisprudence,” Puigdemont's lawyer Paul Bekaert El Pais.

On December 5, Spanish Supreme Court Judge Pablo Llareno overturned international arrest and extradition warrants for the Catalan leader and four other members of the local government.

Puigdemont, as well as four other regional ministers, fled to Brussels in late October after Spain dissolved Catalonia's government and parliament following the community's declaration of independence. On November 3, Madrid issued arrest warrants for Puigdemont and the former ministers on charges of sedition, organizing an uprising and embezzling state funds. On November 17, Brussels prosecutor's office demanded that Puigdemont and the ministers be extradited to Spain. December 7 witnessed the protests of the Catalan leaders' supporters calling for their release.