21:03 GMT +314 December 2017
    Ambulance in France. (File)

    Four Killed as School Bus Collides With Train in France - Police

    A collision between a train and a school bus in the south of France, near the city of Perpignan, left a number of schoolchildren dead and many more injured.

    French media reported that at least four people were killed, including at least two children, seven were seriously injured and two suffered less serious injuries in the crash which occurred on December 14, according to France Bleu broadcaster. All the victims were on board the bus and the children are believed to be between 13 and 17.

    ALERT — a Collision between a school bus and a TER #Millas (66), close to #Perpignan. Several victims, the white plan was conducted.

    The vehicle, which was traveling between Perpignan and Villefranche-de-Conflent, is believed to be hit from behind by the regional TER train at Los Palaus in Millas province, France.

    "I am very moved by the terrible accident which occurred in Millas in [the department] of Pyrenees-Orientales…. I am heading to the scene right away," French Minister of Transport Elisabeth Borne said on Twitter.

    The National Railway Company (SNCF) train operator offered its condolences to the victims of the accident and their families via Twitter.

    Road Accident on a level crossing in #Millas.
    SNCF address to the victims and their families a heartful message of support.

    • Сomment

