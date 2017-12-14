Sweden Poised to Raise Retirement Age Amidst Migrant-Driven Population Growth

Six out of Sweden’s eight parliamentary parties are now in agreement that the national age of retirement is to be raised from 61 to 64 years. This comes against the backdrop of a recent report from the Swedish Association of Local Authorities and Regions (SKL).

The report notes that due to Sweden’s enormous population growth, there are insufficient revenues to meet the demand for welfare.

“Beginning 2018 we expect that the need for welfare will grow considerably more rapidly than tax revenues,” SKL chief economist Annika Wallenskog said, according to Swedish financial paper Dina Pengar.

The paper goes on to report that the high population growth is due to the massive influx of migrants last year, as well as a historically high fertility rate. These factors are putting considerable pressure on the local authorities and regions.

SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster reported that of the eight parties in parliament, six had agreed on the need to incrementally raise the retirement age from today’s 61 to 64 by 2026.

“Those who are lively at an advanced age should have the possibility to work longer,” the Finance Minister told Dina Pengar.

Of course, not all Swedes are happy about the news that they may need to work longer before being allowed to retire.

"Vi kastar ut skurkarna ur systemet" — Trodde först det var fuskasylanterna hon syftade på men så väl var det inte.#svpol #pension pic.twitter.com/aWn9M2NvQC — John B Lund (@yoodeling) December 14, 2017

“'We throw out the crooks from the system' – Thought at first it was the fake asylum seekers she meant, but apparently not.”

Sveriges Kvinnolobby är kritiska till höjd pensionsålder eftersom det kommer att drabba kvinnor hårdare än män. Först måste man säkerställa att alla har förutsättningar att arbeta heltid hela arbetslivet. https://t.co/qQ42BLe7DB #pension #svpol — Sveriges Kvinnolobby (@Kvinnolobbyn) December 14, 2017

“Sweden’s Women’s Lobby is critical to raised retirement age because it will affect women more than men. The first thing that needs to be ensured is that everyone has the opportunity to work full time throughout their professional lives.”

Var det julklappen till svenska folket från er som har intern lönerevision och glassiga pensioner? Jobbar du tills 70? @strandhall #svpol #pension — Lamai99 (@lamai99) December 14, 2017

“Was this the Christmas present for the Swedish people from you with the internal pay review and creamy pensions? Are you working until 70?”