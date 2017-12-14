Register
19:33 GMT +314 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Sweden's flag is seen near the Stockholm Cathedral in Gamla Stan or the Old Town district of Stockholm, Sweden

    Sweden Poised to Raise Retirement Age Amidst Migrant-Driven Population Growth

    © REUTERS/ Bob Strong/File Photo
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Six out of Sweden’s eight parliamentary parties are now in agreement that the national age of retirement is to be raised from 61 to 64 years. This comes against the backdrop of a recent report from the Swedish Association of Local Authorities and Regions (SKL).

    The report notes that due to Sweden’s enormous population growth, there are insufficient revenues to meet the demand for welfare.

    “Beginning 2018 we expect that the need for welfare will grow considerably more rapidly than tax revenues,” SKL chief economist Annika Wallenskog said, according to Swedish financial paper Dina Pengar.

    The paper goes on to report that the high population growth is due to the massive influx of migrants last year, as well as a historically high fertility rate. These factors are putting considerable pressure on the local authorities and regions.

    READ MORE: Two Birds, One Stone: Sweden Turns to Cohousing to Accommodate Migrants, Seniors

    SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster reported that of the eight parties in parliament, six had agreed on the need to incrementally raise the retirement age from today’s 61 to 64 by 2026.

    Housing, Sweden
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / La Citta Vita / Housing, Sweden
    Sweden to Build Whole New Cities to Lodge Migrants, Solve Housing Crisis
    The Social Democrat-led coalition government is also keen on raising welfare benefits. Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson, a Social Democrat, suggests that welfare should remain the priority, and argues for a change of attitude when it comes to the elderly remaining active in the labor market.

    “Those who are lively at an advanced age should have the possibility to work longer,” the Finance Minister told Dina Pengar.

    Of course, not all Swedes are happy about the news that they may need to work longer before being allowed to retire.

    “'We throw out the crooks from the system' – Thought at first it was the fake asylum seekers she meant, but apparently not.”

    “Sweden’s Women’s Lobby is critical to raised retirement age because it will affect women more than men. The first thing that needs to be ensured is that everyone has the opportunity to work full time throughout their professional lives.”

    “Was this the Christmas present for the Swedish people from you with the internal pay review and creamy pensions? Are you working until 70?”

    Tags:
    retirement age, population growth, migrants, retirement, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    NatGeo Nature Photographer of 2017: Magnificent Animal World Captured on Camera
    God Has Spoken
    God Has Spoken
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok