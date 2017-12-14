Register
15:00 GMT +3
14 December 2017
    Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

    Grenfell Fire: Boris Johnson Blasts London Mayor for Dodging Responsibility

    The row comes following the exclusion of local Conservative councilors from a memorial service dedicate to victims of the deadly Grenfell Tower fire.

    Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson accused London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who holds his former position, for not taking any blame for the poor response to the tragedy, which took lives of 71 people and displaced many others who now live in temporary accommodations.

    "The most extraordinary lacuna in the whole conversation about Grenfell is the Mayor of London, a Macavity-like performance by anybody I have ever seen."

    "Why did he not take charge? Why did he not find accommodation for the victims? Why was he so spineless and invertebrate? Unbelievable," Johnson exclaimed.

    The burnt out remains of the Grenfell apartment tower are seen in North Kensington, London, Britain, June 18, 2017.
    UK Government Officially Starts Inquiry Into London Grenfell Tower Fire
    Apparently, the Foreign Secretary's charge was sparked by the fact that the Conservative members of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, the local council that is blamed for the deadly incident this June, were not invited to the Grenfell Tower memorial service this Thursday.

    Their Labor colleagues, however, will attend the multi-faith service at London's Saint Paul's Cathedral.

    Johnson blasted the "outrageous" move that targets "dedicated public servants," while the sitting Mayor of London escaped any blame for failing to provide any meaningful redress to the victims and their families.

    READ MORE: London Mayor Says Residential Towers Like Grenfell May Be Gradually Demolished

    Responding to the Foreign Secretary's criticism, a spokesman for Khan said that Johnson demonstrated "his breathtaking ignorance of the facts and a lack of sensitivity, no doubt motivated by a wish to protect his friends in the council and in the government."

    "On the day the Mayor joins the families of those who lost loved ones in the devastating Grenfell fire, who come together to remember those who died; it beggars belief that Boris Johnson has chosen to launch such a bitter attack," the spokesman stated.

    The burnt out remains of the Grenfell apartment tower are seen in North Kensington, London, Britain, June 18, 2017.
    Grenfell Fire: UK Govt Rehires Firms That Installed Dangerous Cladding - Reports
    The memorial service at Saint Paul's will mark 6 months having passed since the deadly fire, which was caused by a faulty fridge and spread rapidly due to the highly flammable cladding that was added as an aesthetic decoration by the local council.

    The service will be attended by some 1,500 people, including the bereaved, survivors and rescue workers.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May and Leader of the Opposition Jeremy Corbyn will also make an appearance, joined by the members of the Royal Family, including Prince Charles, Prince William and Princess Kate.

    Grenfell Tower fire, British Labour Party, British Conservative Party, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Charles, Jeremy Corbyn, Theresa May, Sadiq Khan, Boris Johnson, London, United Kingdom
