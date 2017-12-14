German Police Detain New Suspects in 2016 Christmas Market Attack Investigation

German police have arrested a number of people linked to a Tunisian migrant who was denied asylum and arranged the terrorist attack in Berlin, Bild newspaper reported on Thursday.

Police in Berlin have conducted counterterrorist raids in several apartments and buildings as part of an investigation into alleged Islamists linked to Tunisian national Anis Amri.

Germany remains on high alert, and has tightened internal security measures. Christmas markets across the country are being considered potential targets for extremists.

On December 19, 2016, 24-year-old Tunisian refugee Anis Amri drove a hijacked truck into the Breitscheidplatz Christmas fair in Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring 48 others. German authorities stated that it was a terrorist attack. The terrorist group Daesh (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attack. Earlier, Amri had shot and killed a Polish truck driver and hijacked the vehicle.

The #Breitscheidplatz #ChristmasMarket is open for business. The pastor of the church on the square says people are thinking of the victims of last year's #terrorist attack, but neither vendors nor visitors are afraid. https://t.co/WnIw8sILTu pic.twitter.com/q2CvU4bCq6 — Jefferson Chase (@chaseongermany) 27 ноября 2017 г.

Amri entered the EU in 2011, travelling from Tunisia to Italy and posing as a minor. He entered Germany in mid-2015. While in Germany, Amri attempted multiple times to apply for political asylum. He was detained by police in mid-2016 on suspicion of having used fake identity documents and was about to be deported, but was released. After the Christmas market attack, Amri was killed in Milan in a shoot-out with the police. The terrorist was affiliated with the terrorist group Daesh.