Baumgarten Accident Showed Necessity to Diversify Gas Supply Routes - Gazprom

Deliveries of gas from Austria to Slovenia have been fully restored after the explosion at the gas distribution station near Baumgarten of the Austrian oil and gas company OMV.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The explosion at the gas hub in Austria's Baumgarten, where Russian gas is fed through the Ukrainian-Slovak corridor, showed that in order to enhance the EU energy security, “more routes for the transportation of natural gas through pipelines are available to Europe, the more reliable the energy security of the continent is," Sergey Komlev, head of the department for structuring of contracts and pricing of Gazprom Export, said Thursday.

The gas hub in Baumgarten is one of the largest gas hubs in Europe. About 40 billion cubic meters of gas is pumped through it annually from Russia and Norway, then it is delivered to Germany, Italy, France, Slovenia, Croatia and Hungary.

The explosion at the gas distribution station of the Austrian OMV occurred on 12 December. As a result of the explosion, one person was killed and 21 injured. The police are sure that the cause of the explosion was a technical malfunction.