Register
17:47 GMT +313 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy speaks during a motion of no confidence debate in parliament in Madrid, Spain, June 13, 2017

    Spanish PM Believes in Positive Dialogue With New Catalan Gov't After Elections

    © REUTERS/ Juan Medina
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Catalonia Declares Independence: Consequences (43)
    0 0 0

    Since the Catalan Independence Referendum in early October, Spain has been witnessing extensive political turmoil. However, the positive prospects for the crisis' stabilization loom large.

    MADRID (Sputnik) — On December 13, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy expressed hope for a dialogue restoration between with the new Catalan government, which is due to be formed following regional elections on December 21, and the incumbent Spanish authorities.

    Participants in a general strike at a rally in Barcelona, Catalonia
    © Sputnik/ Javier Luengo
    Over 60% of Spaniards Seek Amendments to Constitution After Catalonia Crisis - Poll
    While delivering a speech to the lower house of Spanish parliament Rajoy hoped for 'a normal and civilized dialogue as it has always been since 1978', noting that this was only possible with "the respect of the rules of coexistence." However, according to Rajoy, the previous government of the autonomous community violated these rules by holding a referendum, ruled illegal by the nation's Constitutional Court, and unilaterally declaring independence from Spain.

    "Some leaders decided that the [Spanish] Constitution did not pertain to their community, invented a new legislation, did not let the opposition speak and violated the decision of the court," Rajoy pointed out.

    READ MORE: Brussels Court to Decide on Ex-Catalan Leader Puigdemont Extradition to Spain

    Catalonia held its independence referendum on October 1, during which the majority of Catalans backed the community's secession from Spain. The independence declaration and the likely secession from Spain led to the dissolution of the regional parliament by the central authorities. Besides, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy dimissed Catalan President Carles Puigdemont, who has refused to recognize the dismissal of the government and called for "democratic resistance" after Madrid invoked Article 155 imposing direct rule over the region. In turn, Puigdemont left the country for Belgium in late October.

    In early November, the Spanish authorities issued an arrest warrant for the Catalan politician and several of his supporters. On November 17, the Brussels prosecutor's office demanded that Puigdemont and the ministers be extradited to Spain. On December 7, Catalans some 45,000 took to the streets of Brussels while waiting for the Belgian authorities' decision on Puigdemont's extradition to Spain after an international arrest warrant was issued and calling the EU to intervene for protecting basic human rights.

    Topic:
    Catalonia Declares Independence: Consequences (43)

    Related:

    Poll: Over 60% of Spaniards Seek Constitutional Amendments Amid Catalonia Crisis
    Media Wars in Catalonia Ensure There’s No 'Balanced Field' Ahead of Election
    Catalonia's Failed Secession an Ominous Forecast for Taiwan
    Madrid: Media Claims of 'Russian Hand' in Catalonia Crisis Unlikely to Harm Ties
    Tags:
    dialogue, independence referendum, Spain's Constitutional Court, Carles Puigdemont, Mariano Rajoy, Catalonia, Spain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Vladimir Putin's Surprise Visit to Hmeymim Airbase Amid Victory Over Daesh
    Holy City of Discord
    Holy City of Discord
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok