Spanish PM Believes in Positive Dialogue With New Catalan Gov't After Elections

Since the Catalan Independence Referendum in early October, Spain has been witnessing extensive political turmoil. However, the positive prospects for the crisis' stabilization loom large.

MADRID (Sputnik) — On December 13, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy expressed hope for a dialogue restoration between with the new Catalan government, which is due to be formed following regional elections on December 21, and the incumbent Spanish authorities.

While delivering a speech to the lower house of Spanish parliament Rajoy hoped for 'a normal and civilized dialogue as it has always been since 1978', noting that this was only possible with "the respect of the rules of coexistence." However, according to Rajoy, the previous government of the autonomous community violated these rules by holding a referendum, ruled illegal by the nation's Constitutional Court, and unilaterally declaring independence from Spain.

"Some leaders decided that the [Spanish] Constitution did not pertain to their community, invented a new legislation, did not let the opposition speak and violated the decision of the court," Rajoy pointed out.

READ MORE: Brussels Court to Decide on Ex-Catalan Leader Puigdemont Extradition to Spain

Catalonia held its independence referendum on October 1, during which the majority of Catalans backed the community's secession from Spain. The independence declaration and the likely secession from Spain led to the dissolution of the regional parliament by the central authorities. Besides, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy dimissed Catalan President Carles Puigdemont, who has refused to recognize the dismissal of the government and called for "democratic resistance" after Madrid invoked Article 155 imposing direct rule over the region. In turn, Puigdemont left the country for Belgium in late October.

In early November, the Spanish authorities issued an arrest warrant for the Catalan politician and several of his supporters. On November 17, the Brussels prosecutor's office demanded that Puigdemont and the ministers be extradited to Spain. On December 7, Catalans some 45,000 took to the streets of Brussels while waiting for the Belgian authorities' decision on Puigdemont's extradition to Spain after an international arrest warrant was issued and calling the EU to intervene for protecting basic human rights.