Register
17:47 GMT +313 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    (L to R) Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier meet at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, December 8, 2017

    UK Brexit Secretary Intervenes to Stave Off Brexit Bill Defeat in Parliament

    © REUTERS/ Eric Vidal
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Conservative MPs have threatened to rebel against the Government in a knife-edge vote in Parliament, on the crucial EU Withdrawal Bill - in response, ministers have promised parliament will be given a say on the final Brexit Agreement with Brussels.

    As parliament lines up to vote on a bill that will, if successful, drag the United Kingdom out of the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice, among other major Brexit-related organizational withdrawals, Brexit Secretary David Davis has written to a gang of renegade Tories planning to derail its passage, attempting to smooth their ruffled feathers. 

    The refuseniks have rallied around former Attorney General Dominic Grieve, the most prominent naysayer in the party's ranks, who has sought to insert an amendment into the bill that will ensure the UK will adopt no final Brexit agreement without parliament's agreement.   

    However, during Prime Minister's Question Time, Theresa May revealed Brexit Secretary David Davis had promised parliamentary oversight of the process, saying "we will put the agreement between the EU and the UK to a vote in both Houses of Parliament before it comes into force."

    ​The Labour Party along with the Conservative rebels want to pass a law granting parliament the right to vote on its approval of the final agreement between London and Brussels when it is reached.

    A protester wears a mask depicting Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May during a demonstration organised by Oxfam in Giardini Naxos, Sicily, Italy, May 25, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Tony Gentile
    Between Three Rocks: Tough Spot for UK PM Over Belfast, Dublin, Brussels Demands

    The Prime Minister also reportedly penned a letter to fellow party-members December 11 to assure them the US$52 billion (£39 billion) would be off the table in the absence of a final trade agreement between the two, reiterating that "nothing is agreed until everything is agreed."

    ​Leading members of the European Parliament were spooked by the British Government's perceived backtracking, after agreement was reached over the Irish border and the UK-EU divorce bill December 8. Davis said the concord reached was a mere "gentlemen's agreement" — which could be subject to further negotiation.

    The same day, the European Parliament voted overwhelmingly to approve a motion recognizing sufficient progress had been made in the negotiations to proceed to the stage of trade-talks.

    ​A defeat of the bill would inflict a damaging blow to May's leadership — she has found herself caught between competing factions of the Conservative Party, pushing for a "Soft" or "Hard" Brexit, in addition to managing the demands of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) on whom she depends for her Parliamentary majority on maintaining Northern Ireland's current position as part of the United Kingdom.

    Related:

    Brussels Chides Brexit Secretary for 'Unacceptable' Remarks, Gets Reassurances
    EU-UK Free Trade Deal Impossible by Time of Brexit - EU Negotiator
    No-Deal Brexit to Lead to UK Economic Losses Worth $140 Bln - Report
    UK May Lose 10,500 Financial Services Jobs After Brexit - EY Brexit Tracker
    Tags:
    repeal, House of Commons, Brexit, vote, Brexit, EU Court of Justice, UK Parliament, European Union, David Davis, Dominic Grieve, Theresa May, Europe, United Kingdom, Brussels
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Vladimir Putin's Surprise Visit to Hmeymim Airbase Amid Victory Over Daesh
    Holy City of Discord
    Holy City of Discord
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok