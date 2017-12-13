Register
02:38 GMT +313 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Beziers Mayor Robert Menard

    Outage Ensues as French Mayor Appears to Use Woman's Death in Advertisement

    © AFP 2017/ PASCAL GUYOT
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    On Monday, French Mayor Robert Ménard released a graphic new poster for his campaign to get TGV, France's high-speed rail service, to extend its reach into the nation's southwestern Occitanie region.

    ​The poster says, "With the high-speed train, she'd have suffered less."

    Though the suggestion itself shocked netizens, many criticized Ménard, who is mayor of the town of Béziers, for taking advantage of the June murder of Émilie Hallouin, a 24-year-old who was killed after her husband tied her to a high-speed railway in Beauvilliers, France, International Business Times UK reported.

    Both Hallouin and her husband, Guillaume Gremy, were killed by a TGV train.

    Hours after the poster began to make the rounds on social media, people let their opinions fly.

    ​"It takes a sick mind and a sewer moral to imagine such a campaign," Sophia Chikirou wrote on Twitter. "Communicators too must be held accountable."

    ​"When I saw this picture for the first time, I thought it was a fake from FB's ‘Dark Humor' pages, but no, it's unfortunately real," said another user. "Here is the advertising campaign of a misogynist practicing feminicide culture. Shame on you, Menard."

    ​But it wasn't just outraged locals and Twitter users banging the drums of war against Ménard: public officials got in on the bashing, too.

    "I appeal to the minister @MarleneSchiappa to launch legal proceedings without delay against the odious campaign launched by the mayor of Béziers," Sébastien Denaja, the spokesperson for France's Socialist Party, said in tweet.

    ​Laurence Rossignol, France's secretary of state for the family, senior citizens and autonomy, even chimed in.

    "The indignation is essential, but it is also necessary to act: I have a complaint with the Prosecutor of Beziers to ask for the withdrawal of the posters and the prosecution against the authors," she said.

    ​The outrage hasn't done much to convince Ménard, et al, of their wrongdoing.

    Responding to the issue, the 64-year-old politician fired off a series of tweets calling his critics "paranoid" and that the poster says "speaks volumes about the moral order that plagues [France]."

    ​Despite the similarities and shocking caption, Ménard concluded that the image is just a reference "to the world of Westerns." He later added that he was "ashamed" for Rossignol's move to "mix a victim of horrible news with our campaign."

    The IB Times UK reported that Ménard is by no means a stranger to controversial ads. In October 2016, he launched a poster campaign that said, "The state is imposing them on us: That's it, they are coming."

    The campaign was in response to the French government's plan for 40 migrants from the Calais camp to arrive in Béziers.

    Related:

    Erdogan Rejects NATO Apology For Appearing on Bloc’s 'Enemy Poster'
    Historic Poster Documenting Birth of the Soviet Union to be Displayed in UK
    Britain's Far-Right Problem: Terror Group Puts Up 'White Zone' Poster in London
    China Regrets Propaganda Poster of Russian MiGs, US Combat Vessels
    Israeli Art Student Under Investigation for Netanyahu ‘Noose’ Poster
    Tags:
    posters, Robert Menard, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Vladimir Putin's Surprise Visit to Hmeymin Airbase Amid Victory Over Daesh
    Mission Completed
    Mission Complete
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok