22:05 GMT +312 December 2017
    Migrants stand behind a fence at the VIAL detention center on the island of Chios where migrants and refugees arrived after the March 20 EU-Turkey deal are kept, on April 4, 2016

    Tusk Against Refugee Quota System as Consensus Impossible - Source

    © AFP 2017/ LOUISA GOULIAMAKI
    EU member states leaders will hold talks this week on the bloc's migration policy and prospects of the arrangements regarding combating the refugee crisis.

    "[European Council President Donald] Tusk's views are clear… relocation mandatory quotas have proved divisive and on top of that they were not effective as a tool to address migration crisis," a high-ranking EU representative said Tuesday.

    According to the source who spoke about the upcoming EU talks on the bloc's migration policy and prospects of the arrangements regarding combating the refugee crisis, "on Thursday evening there will not be decisions on whether there will be mandatory quotas or there will not be mandatory quotas," but there will be a "discussion on the way forward, which is to lead all 28 in this case into a consensual solution by June."

    Moreover, the EU leaders will discuss the possibility to finance anti-migration efforts from the EU budget.

    According to the representative, Tusk's proposal is to finance anti-migration efforts through "stable" EU instruments and the future EU multiannual financial framework should specifically address the problem of illegal migration.

    READ MORE: European Commission to Allocate $825Mln to Assist Refugees in Turkey

    The European Union introduced the relocation quota system in 2015 amid the refugee crisis, as hundreds of thousands refugees and migrants from North Africa and the Middle East arrived in Europe, fleeing from conflicts and crises in their own countries.

    Refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, block the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport as police officers try to disperse them, in Athens, Greece, February 6, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Alkis Konstantinidis
    Academic: US Exit From UN Refugee Pact Shows That 'Future is Very Bleak'
    Poland, Czech Republic and Hungary have strongly opposed the system. Hungary took no action under the scheme since it was launched, Poland has not relocated any migrants since December 2015, and the Czech Republic has not relocated anyone since August last year.

    This summer, the European Commission launched infringement procedures against the three countries over failing to comply with their obligations on the relocation. Earlier in December, the Commission announced it was referring the countries to the Court of Justice of the European Union.

