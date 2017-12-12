Best Laid Plans…Ex-Footballer Owen’s Bentley Snowed in Amid Wintry Weather

It seems that the deep freeze and the snowy weather, dubbed “Black Ice Monday,” in the UK might have ruined the former footballer’s plans.

Michael Owen got himself in trouble when he parked his Bentley under a tree to shelter it from the snow, thinking it was a good idea. In the morning he saw the tree on top of his car due to the weight of the snow-laden branches. Dangerous weather conditions caused disruption on roads and railways, thousands of airline passengers were trapped in various airports around the country after dozens of flights were canceled or delayed, and yet Owen still hoped to catch his train on time.

Not ideal at 5:30am when you’ve got a train to catch! Thought I was clever sheltering my car from the snow! 😂🙈 pic.twitter.com/9Oqz8UxiPR — michael owen (@themichaelowen) 11 декабря 2017 г.

His tweet set social media alight, as many followers tried to cheer him up or advised him to invest in a garage:

It's Christmas! The snow lay deep and crisp and even and a Bentley under the tree. — Rob Marshall (@RobRdm) 11 декабря 2017 г.

Invest in a garage mate 😂 — ALAN MCALEES (@ALANMCALEES) 11 декабря 2017 г.

Would you hide under the Eiffel Tower to escape lightening too? — Adam Page (@Adam_Pageee) 11 декабря 2017 г.

Poor Michael Owen, even his car is injured — Mark Ellison (@What_Mark_Said) 11 декабря 2017 г.

Wouldn’t mind 1 of those under my 🎄 — Paul gillen (@paul_gillen) 11 декабря 2017 г.

I bet for once you wish you were driving a Ford Focus. — Mark Murphy (@footballmurph) 11 декабря 2017 г.

Owen has reportedly made it to his train to London heading to work on coverage of the Champions League.