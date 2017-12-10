More Reliable Partner: Survey Reveals Russia Replacing US Among Germans

Washington's image among German residents seems to have deteriorated significantly since Donald Trump was elected US president last year.

A new poll published by the German public broadcaster ARD revealed that Germans believe Russia is a more reliable partner than the US.

The survey of 1,004 people conducted by Infratest dimap showed that 28 percent of respondents trust Russia. By contrast, only one in four Germans, or 25 percent, stated that Washington is a reliable partner compared to 80 percent in 2008.

Lots of interesting thoughts in this poll — small sample size, but indications of how 'Brand America' may be suffering abroad. Germans say Russia is more reliable than the United States https://t.co/hsPe1GwrW4 via @dwnews — Samson Atlantic (@SamsonAtlantic) 10 декабря 2017 г.

Given the fact that every statistic is mendacious and manipulated, I think in fact a lot more Germans trust Russia. And it has nothing to do with Trump. We have been occupied and robbed by Americans for almost 75 years. If someone supports that, then he (she) is traitor and jerk.

The sharp decrease of America's popularity among Germans is related to the election of Donald Trump as US President in November 2016, the Pew Research Center said in a study.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump once again took Europe by storm when he announced that he would recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the embassy there from Tel Aviv.

The move has sparked criticism in many countries of the world, with representatives of the international community fearing that the move could fuel the already tense situation in the Middle East.