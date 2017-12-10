Israeli PM Dubs EU Criticism Over US Decision on Jerusalem 'Double Standard'

"I respect Europe, but I am not ready to accept its double standards. I hear voices, which condemn Trump's historic decision, but I do not hear condemnation of rocket shelling against Israel or the horrible incitement campaign against us," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said before departing to France.
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has already received a lengthy reprimand from his European colleagues on Trump's decision during his recent five-day tour through Europe.
Netanyahu is expected to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Sunday and later to travel to Brussels to meet with the European foreign ministers.
The visit of the Israeli prime minister to France sparked protests in Paris the day before, with hundreds of people taking to the streets, holding posters that depict Benjamin Netanyahu as a "war criminal" and photographs of French President Emmanuel Macron marked "accomplice."
