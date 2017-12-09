Register
00:19 GMT +310 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nikolay Mladenov, on screen, addresses the Security Council, from Jerusalem, at United Nations headquarters, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.

    Just Say No: UN Rejects White House Recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli Capital

    © AP Photo/ Richard Drew
    Europe
    Get short URL
    170

    At a time when it appears that almost the entire developed world has refuted a recent White House claim of support for the highly-disputed location of Israel’s capital city, one of the world’s most prominent global organizations has chimed in, asserting its refutation of the deeply unpopular Washington move.

    The White House, isolated during a special United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting following an announcement by the administration of US President Donald Trump supporting Israel's claim that Jerusalem must be Israel's — and no other's — capital city, now has additional pushback from the UN.

    US President Donald Trump delivers remarks recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel at the White House in Washington, US December 6, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Turkey, France Plan to Make Trump Change His Decision on Jerusalem - Reports

    "The status of Jerusalem must be determined through negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians leading to a final status agreement," stated the five European member nations of the UNSC — including permanent members France and the UK — in a statement following an emergency meeting on the Trump declaration of support.

    In pointing out that the EU has "a clear and united position: we believe that the only realistic solution to the conflict between Israel and Palestine is based on two States, and with Jerusalem as the capital of both the State of Israel and the State of Palestine," the five Europe-based members of the UNSC indicated that the European Union will not recognise Israeli sovereignty over the city of Jerusalem, according to The Hindu.

    Aside from the strongly-worded statement by the five European members of the UNSC, the emergency meeting ended with no official resolution, although many on the sidelines expressed their agreement that the Trump move was heavy-handed at best, and — at worst — would lead to additional violence in a region that could use a break.

    During the hastily assembled December 8 UNSC meeting, UN special envoy to the Middle East Nickolay Mladenov expressed dismay that Trump — acting in his current capacity as president of the United States — officially recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, cited by The Hindu.

    UN special envoy Mladenov, a former Bulgarian minister of foreign affairs from 2010-2013, warned that there is a "potential risk of violent escalation," as both Palestinians and Israelis see Jerusalem as "the center of their life, their culture," as well as a "symbol and cornerstone" of religious faith by millions of people.

    "Jerusalem is a final status issue for which a comprehensive, just and lasting solution must be achieved through negotiations between the parties," Mladenov asserted, adding that Trump's move has only increased "anger" among Palestinians and "anxiety" in the Middle East.

    "Only through constructive dialogue can we hope to achieve peace," Mladenov opined, adding, "I call on all parties to remain engaged."

    Related:

    Trump's Jerusalem Decision: 'This is Another Step in Destabilizing the Region'
    'Candid' Talks: Tillerson Under Fire in EU After Trump's Decision on Jerusalem
    LIVE UPDATES: Palestinians Continue Mass Protests Against Trump's Jerusalem Move
    Tags:
    regional war, diplomatic crisis, UN Security Council (UNSC), United Nations, Donald Trump, Nikolay Mladenov, United States, Israel, Palestine, United Kingdom, France, EU
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Defending the Kremlin: Hawks, Falcons and Owls in Service
    Defending the Kremlin: Hawks, Falcons and Owls in Service
    Grin and Bear It
    Grin and Bear It
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok