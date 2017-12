Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu is set to visit Paris and meet French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday amid a global uproar after US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.

Netanyahu will arrive in Paris on Saturday for a “working lunch” with Emmanuel Macron. The visit comes in the wake of the recognition of Jerusalem as the official capital of the Jewish state, by the American president. A decision described as "regrettable" by the French head of state and condemned by all Arab countries.

Parisians take to the street to protest against the visit of the head of the Israeli government to the country.