15:07 GMT +309 December 2017
    Flags of Russia, EU, France and coat of arms of Nice on the city's promenade

    How to Break a 'Stalemate': AfD Vice Chair on EU-Russia Relations

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Sergeev
    Georg Pazderski, the new deputy chairman of the German AfD party, has called for a new policy toward the EU's eastern neighbors. In an interview with Sputnik Germany, the analyst shared his point of view on relations between Moscow and the West and explained why it is relevant to improve ties between the two parties.

    Germany should maintain a dialogue with Russia as Moscow plays an important role in ensuring European security, politician and former Bundeswehr Colonel Georg Pazderski said.

    "We are obviously in a stalemate at the moment — in a situation where nothing changes. There is no coming closer together, nothing happens. We have to resolve [the situation] and we also have to be aware of the fact that states have no friends. They have interests. And we should be aware of the fact that the French, the Brits, the Americans and the Russians have their interests which is why we, Germans, have to formulate our own: What do we want? What do we want to achieve? And how do we want to do that?" the politician stated.

    Pazderski believes that it is fundamentally important for Germany to cooperate with Moscow.

    "This does not mean that we must love the Russians. But in any case, we need to work together with them and maintain a reasonable, collegial relationship," the party member said.

    Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany AfD party burn a private fireworks during an election campaign tour by ship on the river Rhine near Krefeld, western Germany, September 4, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Wolfgang Rattay
    AfD Regional Leader Says Germany Should Leave EU, Balance Ties With Russia
    Since the AfD is now represented in the Bundestag, it can be actively involved in the development of Germany's policy towards both NATO and Russia, Pazderski argued.

    "Now, we have an opportunity to express an opinion on these issues. We have clear guidelines in these aspects," the politician said.

    Following the September 24 parliamentary election, the AfD entered the Bundestag for the first time gaining 12.6 percent of the vote and now is the third largest party in parliament.

    Both the CDU/CSU and the SPD suffered their worst election results since the 1940s, with 33 percent of people voting for the CDU/CSU, 20.5 percent — for the SPD.

