Viking Treasure Find of the Century as Old as Britain to Go on Display in York

One of the most significant archaeological discoveries in Britain, relating to the Vikings, has been dated to the very beginnings of the English Kingdom.

The Watlington Hoard, which was discovered by accident in 2015 in Oxfordshire, will go on display in York at the Jorvik Viking Center in February 2018.

The treasures were purchased by the Ashmolean Museum with the help of a substantial lottery grant, the final bill being US$1.8 million (£1.35 million).

The Hoard consists of silver and coins minted by the Anglo-Saxons whose kingdoms the Vikings were invading.

© Photo: Ashmolean Museum Samples from the Watlington Hoard

A soldier is believed to have buried the treasure around the year AD879 when a large Viking army attempted to conquer the Kingdom of Wessex ruled by Alfred the Great.

The invaders were defeated and modern England was divided between territory occupied by the Vikings, the so-called "Danelaw" and the realm of Alfred the Great which gradually developed into the Kingdom of England.