Viking Treasure Find of the Century as Old as Britain to Go on Display in York

The Watlington Hoard, which was discovered by accident in 2015 in Oxfordshire, will go on display in York at the Jorvik Viking Center in February 2018.
The treasures were purchased by the Ashmolean Museum with the help of a substantial lottery grant, the final bill being US$1.8 million (£1.35 million).
The Hoard consists of silver and coins minted by the Anglo-Saxons whose kingdoms the Vikings were invading.
A soldier is believed to have buried the treasure around the year AD879 when a large Viking army attempted to conquer the Kingdom of Wessex ruled by Alfred the Great.
The invaders were defeated and modern England was divided between territory occupied by the Vikings, the so-called "Danelaw" and the realm of Alfred the Great which gradually developed into the Kingdom of England.
All comments
Show new comments (0)