Briton Jailed for 10 Years for Joining Daesh

LONDON (Sputnik) — A London court sentenced a UK-Libyan citizen with links to Salman Ramadan Abedi, the perpetrator of the Manchester terror attack in May, to 10 years of prison for being a member of the internationally-condemned terror organization Daesh (ISIS), local media reported Friday.
The United Kingdom has faced a number of terror attacks in 2017, most notably the attack on London's Westminster Bridge and parliament grounds in March, as well as the concert bombing in Manchester in May. The last of these left at least 22 people dead and almost 120 others wounded.
