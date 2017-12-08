Briton Jailed for 10 Years for Joining Daesh

On May 22, the UK faced a dreadful attack by the entrance to Manchester Arena following US singer Ariana Grande’s concert. However, only about half of the suspected instigators were subjected to punishment.

LONDON (Sputnik) — A London court sentenced a UK-Libyan citizen with links to Salman Ramadan Abedi, the perpetrator of the Manchester terror attack in May, to 10 years of prison for being a member of the internationally-condemned terror organization Daesh (ISIS), local media reported Friday.

© Sputnik/ Evgenia Filimianova UK Court Finds Teenager Guilty of Plotting Terror Attack in Wales

Mohammed Abdallah, 26, was also found guilty of possessing a Kalashnikov rifle and of receiving around $2,700 for terrorism and becoming a Daesh member, The Guardian reported.

The United Kingdom has faced a number of terror attacks in 2017, most notably the attack on London's Westminster Bridge and parliament grounds in March, as well as the concert bombing in Manchester in May. The last of these left at least 22 people dead and almost 120 others wounded.