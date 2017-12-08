Have Christians Been Praying the Wrong Way for 2000 Years?

The trend-bucking Pontiff has taken issue with the so-called "sixth petition" of the Lord's Prayer which is traditionally recited as "And lead us not into temptation," on the grounds that God would not seek to lead a person into committing a sin.
News of the proposed revision has already ignited widely varying reactions online with some apparently believing the Pope wants to change the Prayer itself rather than the translation.
The Pope doesn't want The Lord Prayer. WTH is wrong with this fool? He thinks it's offensive?????? NOT a Christian but Anti-Christ spirit. Catholics pray for your Pope he is foul. God help the Catholic Church and those that partake with this church. RUN!!! https://t.co/44vDZTUDWO— 💖#LadyCovfefe💖 (@LouisaAvery8) December 8, 2017
NOOOOOOOOO NOOOOOOO NOOOOOOO.— 🇬🇧Technideb نحلة (@Technideb) December 8, 2017
IT'S THE LORDS PRAYER. HE'D SELL OUR SOULS TO THE DEVIL IF HE COULD. SOD OFF FRANK.https://t.co/WEOmYVFqzy
MORE nonsense…Pope Francis wants the Lord’s Prayer ALTERED? Wow…. did he read the Bible because the prayer is directly from it. No thanks “Pope” I’ll stick with God’s version. Never yours. #NOTMYPOPE— 🇺🇸Jensen 🎺🎺🎺 (@11S_L_2016_Cat) December 8, 2017
MORE nonsense…Pope Francis wants the Lord’s Prayer ALTERED? Wow…. did he read the Bible because the prayer is directly from it. No thanks “Pope” I’ll stick with God’s version. Never yours. #NOTMYPOPE— 🇺🇸Jensen 🎺🎺🎺 (@11S_L_2016_Cat) December 8, 2017
We all know what the phrase means. Is the #Pope dumbing it down so future generations can understand it?? #LordsPrayer https://t.co/P0Ov8zToGT— Ms W Allen (@wallen48) December 8, 2017
Other observers noted that the translation reportedly preferred by the Holy Father, "And let us not be led into temptation" has already been in use by other Christian denominations for centuries.
I haven't learnt this till now.— Petyr Grimes (@petyrrchris) December 8, 2017
Pope Francis is right about the translation of "Our Lord's prayer"
Those calling him the "Antichrist" for this I don't get you😒 pic.twitter.com/pyk8rdsTST
I get this being a former Theologian — Pope Francis wants to change the Lord's Prayer #Lordsprayer https://t.co/PWLMYMaQWQ pic.twitter.com/cr0OuNXiCO— Therese Hirst (@hirst_west) December 8, 2017
The Pope's preferred version of the verse in question has already long been in use by the Catholic Church in France.
All comments
Show new comments (0)