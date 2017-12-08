Have Christians Been Praying the Wrong Way for 2000 Years?

Pope Francis said December 8 that the Lord's Prayer, the most important one in the Christian religion and believed to have been dictated by Christ himself, has been poorly translated for too long and wants it revised.

The trend-bucking Pontiff has taken issue with the so-called "sixth petition" of the Lord's Prayer which is traditionally recited as "And lead us not into temptation," on the grounds that God would not seek to lead a person into committing a sin.

News of the proposed revision has already ignited widely varying reactions online with some apparently believing the Pope wants to change the Prayer itself rather than the translation.

The Pope doesn't want The Lord Prayer. WTH is wrong with this fool? He thinks it's offensive?????? NOT a Christian but Anti-Christ spirit. Catholics pray for your Pope he is foul. God help the Catholic Church and those that partake with this church. RUN!!! https://t.co/44vDZTUDWO — 💖#LadyCovfefe💖 (@LouisaAvery8) December 8, 2017​

NOOOOOOOOO NOOOOOOO NOOOOOOO.

IT'S THE LORDS PRAYER. HE'D SELL OUR SOULS TO THE DEVIL IF HE COULD. SOD OFF FRANK.https://t.co/WEOmYVFqzy — 🇬🇧Technideb نحلة (@Technideb) December 8, 2017​

MORE nonsense…Pope Francis wants the Lord’s Prayer ALTERED? Wow…. did he read the Bible because the prayer is directly from it. No thanks “Pope” I’ll stick with God’s version. Never yours. #NOTMYPOPE — 🇺🇸Jensen 🎺🎺🎺 (@11S_L_2016_Cat) December 8, 2017​

We all know what the phrase means. Is the #Pope dumbing it down so future generations can understand it?? #LordsPrayer https://t.co/P0Ov8zToGT — Ms W Allen (@wallen48) December 8, 2017​

Other observers noted that the translation reportedly preferred by the Holy Father, "And let us not be led into temptation" has already been in use by other Christian denominations for centuries.

I haven't learnt this till now.

Pope Francis is right about the translation of "Our Lord's prayer"



Those calling him the "Antichrist" for this I don't get you😒 pic.twitter.com/pyk8rdsTST — Petyr Grimes (@petyrrchris) December 8, 2017​

I get this being a former Theologian — Pope Francis wants to change the Lord's Prayer #Lordsprayer https://t.co/PWLMYMaQWQ pic.twitter.com/cr0OuNXiCO — Therese Hirst (@hirst_west) December 8, 2017​

The Pope's preferred version of the verse in question has already long been in use by the Catholic Church in France.