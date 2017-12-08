Register
15:36 GMT +308 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Social Democratic Party (SPD) members vote during an SPD party convention in Berlin, Germany, December 7, 2017

    Crunch Time for Merkel? Grand Coalition Talks Slated for Next Week

    © REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Following her party's victory in Germany's general elections in September 2017, Chancellor Angela Merkel is trying her best to form a coalitional government amid major setbacks.

    Next week will see the beginning of talks on the formation of a government between German Social Democratic Party (SPD) and Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling conservative alliance between the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) and the Christian Social Union (CSU).

    An SPD official said that Merkel, her Bavarian ally Horst Seehofer and SPD leader Martin Schulz are expected to sit down for consultations in Berlin next Wednesday, something that he warned does not mean that the so-called "Grand Coalition" will be created as a result.

    "It's no more and no less than having talks. It's not automatic that we'll end up in a grand coalition — rather tough discussions will be necessary, and I don't know what the conservatives are prepared to work with us on," SPD parliamentary leader Andrea Nahles was quoted as saying by Reuters.

    Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader Martin Schulz gestures during an SPD party convention in Berlin, Germany, December 7, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch
    Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader Martin Schulz gestures during an SPD party convention in Berlin, Germany, December 7, 2017

    On Thursday, SPD members voted overwhelmingly to allow their party's leadership to enter talks with the CDU/CSU alliance on establishing a coalition government, in a move that was earlier endorsed by Shultz.

    In November, the Free Democratic Party, which was expected to enter into the so-called Jamaica Coalition with Merkel and the Greens, announced its withdrawal from the coalition talks, declaring that it will remain in opposition.

    READ MORE: Merkel's Staff Rules Out Coalition With AfD: 'We Will Never Accept Their Ideas'

    Last week, SPD and the CDU/CSU alliance signaled their readiness to enter coalition talks, despite the SPD's previous unwillingness to form the Grand Coalition.

    During its parliamentary election win in Germany on September 24, 2017, Merkel's CDU/CSU alliance obtained 33 percent of votes and secured 246 seats in the parliament, failing to secure an absolute majority.

    READ MORE: Little Trouble in Big Bundestag: Sputnik's Guide to Merkel's Coalition Fiasco

    The SPD came second with 20.5 percent of the vote and 153 seats, while third place went to the Free Democratic Party, which got 10.7 percent and 80 seats.

    Related:

    Merkel Gives Up on 'Jamaica', Sets Sights on Grand Coalition With SPD
    Merkel's Party Throws Support Behind Grand Coalition, But 'Not At Any Price'
    'Best Option': Merkel's Ally Supports Renewal of German CDU/SPD Grand Coalition
    Merkel's About-Face on Snap Elections Welcoming New Talks to Form Coalition
    Tags:
    formation, coalition, government, talks, Angela Merkel, Martin Schultz, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Places to Put on the Bucket-List: Russia’s Most Irresistible Tourist Destinations
    Ten Places to Put on the Bucket-List: Russia's Most Irresistible Destinations
    Knocking on Heaven's Door
    Knocking on Heaven's Door
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok