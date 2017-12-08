Register
15:37 GMT +308 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Jærtun Lutherske Friskule

    Oh, Lord! Norway’s Christian Schools Double Amid Multiculturalism

    © Photo: Jærtun Lutherske Friskule / facebook
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 70

    Over the past few years, the number of Christian elementary schools in Norway has doubled. This increase is believed to be a popular reaction to Norwegian society becoming more secular and multiethnic.

    At present, there are currently 82 Christian primary schools spread across the Nordic country, according to the Norwegian Directorate of Education. Nearly half of them have been established over the past seven years. During the same period, only seven schools have been discontinued.

    Western Norway stands out as having the largest proportion of Christian children and youth schools. At the very top, Rogaland county is replete with 13 Christian schools, with another one scheduled for next year.

    Quran
    © Sputnik/ Said Tsarnaev
    Have a Very Quran Christmas! - Norwegian School's Wish to Pupils
    According to Ole Andreas Meling, the rector of Jærtun Lutheran Free School, this is a token that parents want to spare their children from the "un-Christian" school of today.

    "It was parents who took the initiative to start the school in 2001. Parents who had a strong longing for a school with a more Christian approach," Ole Andreas Meling told national broadcaster NRK.

    Meling ventured that this was a reaction to the society in general and the public schools in particular becoming more secular and multicultural.

    "There's been a radical social development. Norway has changed its official view of life in many ways. The distance from the Christian viewpoint is increasing," Meling argued.

    Kongstun Christian Free School is scheduled to open in Gjesdal in the autumn of 2018, yet has been met with resistance from the municipality. The majority at the municipal council do not want a Christian school.

    Kongstun school rector Tom Børge Frøvik argued that regular public schools put Christians and their values under immense pressure, something that he personally is willing to take a stance against.

    "If anyone jokes about Christianity and Christians in a conversation, everybody is laughing because they think it's fun. But try joking about Islam and Muslims, and the person gets stamped as racist and Islamophobic. It seems that mocking Christians is more accepted among young people," an anonymous Norwegian girl wrote in an opinion piece in the Aftonbladet daily, describing the hardships a Christian faces in today's world. By her own admission, she and her friends often get asked whether they are stupid.

    Santa Claus entertains children at the foot of the Norwegian Christmas tree at Union Station in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Manuel Balce Ceneta
    We Wish You a Multi-Cultural Christmas, Sing Norway's Sensitivity Minders
    Over the past decades, membership in the Church of Norway has dropped from close to 86 percent in 2000 to 71.5 percent in 2016, whereas Church attendance is hovering around 20 percent and is still falling. The Christian communities outside the Church of Norway were also reported to be leaking members, losing 3 percent of their congregation last year alone.

    By contrast, the Muslim community, the country's second-largest religious denomination, has risen by 26.6 percent in the past five years alone and has doubled over the past decade, Statistics Norway reported in early December, admitting an unknown number, as not all Muslims are registered as members of a religious community.

    Related:

    Norwegian Jews Signal Fiercer Anti-Semitism From Growing Muslim Diaspora
    No Passport, No School: Norway Mulls Measures to Stop Migrant Kids From Abuse
    Oh, Lord! Church of Sweden Drops Male God For the Sake of Inclusion
    Norwegian Muslim Apostates Living in Fear of Persecution
    Norwegian Vocabulary Update: 'Indians' Out, 'Native Americans' In
    'Divorce' Between Norwegian Church, State Rewards Religious Minorities
    Faith No More: Church of Norway Afflicted by Mass Exodus
    Feminist Sharia? Poll Reveals Surprising Beliefs of Norwegian Muslims
    Tags:
    multiculturalism, Christianity, school, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Places to Put on the Bucket-List: Russia’s Most Irresistible Tourist Destinations
    Ten Places to Put on the Bucket-List: Russia's Most Irresistible Destinations
    Knocking on Heaven's Door
    Knocking on Heaven's Door
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok