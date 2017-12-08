Register
12:36 GMT +308 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    In this photo taken May 25, 2011, A sex worker waits for customers at the Vila Mimosa prostitution zone in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

    Criticism Erupts as Sweden Seeks to Criminalize Buying Sex Abroad

    © AP Photo/ Felipe Dana
    Europe
    Get short URL
    416

    Two decades ago, Sweden became the first country in the world to make paying for sex, rather than selling it, a criminal offence. Now the country's self-proclaimed feminist government wants to make it illegal for its citizens to buy sex even abroad. While hailed by women's organizations, the proposal was met with reproach from legal experts.

    If adopted, the new government bill presented by Justice Minister Morgan Johansson would see Swedish citizens punished for procuring sexual services even in countries where it is perfectly legal, Swedish Radio reported.

    "Buying sexual services is unacceptable, regardless of whether it is done in Sweden or abroad," the proposal signed by Morgan Johansson said.

    Viagra
    CC0
    V for Viagra: More Virility-Boosting Medication Gobbled by Young Swedes
    At present, most Swedish citizens who procure sexual services do it in another country. Although this is already illegal under Swedish law, the courts are unable to bring the culprits to justice unless the offence is illegal in both countries — and this is precisely what the government seeks to change. At present, exceptions to this rule, called "double criminality," include forced marriage, human trafficking and the sexual exploitation of children. However, double criminality is fully applied to rape in marriage, which in Sweden is seen as a worse crime than procuring sex services.

    The government's proposal was previously criticized by heavy legal referral bodies such as the Justice Ombudsman, the Justice Chancellor and the Bar Association. On the other hand, though, it was welcomed by the Women's Association of the Center Party, which has also been pushing for a statewide internet filter that would block pornography.

    The criticism of the proposal revolves primarily around the lack of international consensus, as the sex trade is perfectly legal in many countries, including parts of Latin America. This, however, is not seen as an obstacle by Morgan Johansson.

    "For the international consensus to be reached, for the things to change internationally, sometimes individual countries must step forward," Johansson explained.

    Another problem is the risk of the law becoming ineffective due to the difficulty involved in investigation, which, in turn, might undermine the confidence in the judicial system. It has also been suggested that the proposal is likely to undermine the principle of non-interference, which in the long run may lead to, for example, foreign nationals who had an abortion performed in Sweden being punished in their home countries where abortion is prohibited.

    "Don't the Swedish police have worthier things to do than investigating sex purchases in Germany or Thailand? Like, all the thousands of sex crimes committed in Sweden?" an editorial in the Sydsvenskan daily asked, citing an astonishing 20,300 sexual offenses reported in Sweden last year alone.

    Victims of sexual harassment, sexual assault, sexual abuse and their supporters protest during a #MeToo march in Hollywood, California on November 12, 2017 (photo used for illustration purpose only)
    © AFP 2017/ Mark RALSTON
    Enough is Enough: Swedish Men Grow Weary of #Metoo Sex Scandals
    Furthermore, a total of 6,720 of these were classified as rape. Since 2005, the proportion of women reporting sexual offences to the nation's Crime Prevention Council (Brå) has increased from 1.6 percent to 4.1 percent. In the editorial, the government was accused of pursuing a "signal policy."

    The proposal, however, was vocally supported by women's and human's rights organizations.

    "We are immensely gladdened to see that Sweden may now be about to insist that its men have no more right to pay to abuse women on foreign soil than on their own," Rachel Moran, the founder of SPACE International, an international organization supporting the "survivors" of prostitution, said in a statement.

    ​The government suggested that the law come into force on July 1, 2018, but to get there it needs approval from at least another parliamentary party in addition to the Social Democrats. Despite the fact that the government's own investigators disagreed with the proposal, it can still become a reality because the Christian Democrats and the Left have voiced their support for the idea.

    Related:

    Blackjack and #Metoo: Swedish Prostitutes, Addicts Rebel Against Sex Abuse
    #Metoo Sex Scandal Spares No One: Swedish Church, Royal Family Enter the Fray
    Not so Nobel: Swedish Academy Entangled in #Metoo Sex Scandal
    Sweden's Endless Sex Scandals: Widespread Harassment Revealed in Legal Industry
    'Filthy Perverts' Pester Swedish Women Over Phone in Fake Sex Survey
    No Nookie on the Clock: Swedish Lawmakers Say No to Sex Breaks at Work
    Swedish Brochure Teaches Migrants How to Have Sex, Avoid Authorities
    Sweden Shelves Sexual Crimes Against Children for Lack of Police Resources
    Veil in Vogue: Swedish Military, Firemen to Don Hijabs After Police
    Tags:
    sexual exploitation, crime, sexual abuse, prostitution, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Places to Put on the Bucket-List: Russia’s Most Irresistible Tourist Destinations
    Ten Places to Put on the Bucket-List: Russia's Most Irresistible Destinations
    Knocking on Heaven's Door
    Knocking on Heaven's Door
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok