Pro-Corbyn Grassroots Campaign Faces Investigation Over 2017 Election Spending

The left-wing mass-movement Momentum that helped to keep Jeremy Corbyn at the head of the UK Labour Party's leadership has been placed under investigation over alleged violations of campaign spending regulations in the lead-up to the 2017 British General Election.

The investigation will seek to determine whether the spending limits by non-party activists during the UK 2017 snap elections were exceeded.

The group's supporters who include Guardian columnist Owen Jones have repeatedly claimed that Momentum's treatment by the Conservative Government and the media is politically motivated by fear the movement's success in mobilizing voters and potentially contributing the loss of the Conservative Party's Parliamentary majority.

From the Electoral Commission which let the Tories off the hook. Momentum had a transformative impact on the election, all on a shoe string budget. Some struggle to accept this. https://t.co/94OMZjLjAi — Owen Jones🌹 (@OwenJones84) December 7, 2017​

Some reacting online made comparisons with an almost identical investigation into the Conservative party about breaking campaign spending limits during the 2015 election in which some two dozen MPs were implicated.

Momentum faces election spending investigation.!! Make sure its like the Tory investigations! Where nothing happened to anyone at the end. https://t.co/8zbmfIE9qS — paul (@paulpdh) December 7, 2017​

BBC News — Momentum under investigation by Electoral Commission https://t.co/3tKZXTPZMx

So the tories beak the rules and the BBc ignore that while impartialy recording the doings of the dastardly Momentum — Barry Hearth (@leftwingedduck) December 7, 2017​

Tip for Momentum: "We welcome a wide-ranging investigation into election spending as we've done nothing wrong, and hopefully it will shed light on those who have," is the correct line to take here. — David Whitley (@mrdavidwhitley) December 7, 2017​

Momentum claims at least 200,000 active supporters and played a key role in the survival of Corbyn's leadership when he was challenged after the 2016 Leave result of the Brexit referendum.

While the majority of Labour MPs deserted Mr. Corbyn, supporting his opponent Owen Wilson, the Labour leader easily won reelection with 62 percent of the vote thanks to support from the rank and file members of the party.