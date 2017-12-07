Register
    Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, poses for selfies at a campaign event in Leeds, May 10, 2017.

    Pro-Corbyn Grassroots Campaign Faces Investigation Over 2017 Election Spending

    The left-wing mass-movement Momentum that helped to keep Jeremy Corbyn at the head of the UK Labour Party's leadership has been placed under investigation over alleged violations of campaign spending regulations in the lead-up to the 2017 British General Election.

    The investigation will seek to determine whether the spending limits by non-party activists during the UK 2017 snap elections were exceeded.

    The group's supporters who include Guardian columnist Owen Jones have repeatedly claimed that Momentum's treatment by the Conservative Government and the media is politically motivated by fear the movement's success in mobilizing voters and potentially contributing the loss of the Conservative Party's Parliamentary majority.

    Some reacting online made comparisons with an almost identical investigation into the Conservative party about breaking campaign spending limits during the 2015 election in which some two dozen MPs were implicated.

    Momentum claims at least 200,000 active supporters and played a key role in the survival of Corbyn's leadership when he was challenged after the 2016 Leave result of the Brexit referendum.

    While the majority of Labour MPs deserted Mr. Corbyn, supporting his opponent Owen Wilson, the Labour leader easily won reelection with 62 percent of the vote thanks to support from the rank and file members of the party.

    Tags:
    Labour leader, Investigation, General Election, Election, Momentum, Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn, United Kingdom
