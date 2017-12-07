Just 15 Euros a Piece: Court Approves Sale of 'Mini Gallows for Merkel'

It's fair to assume that this decision will hardly be music to the ears of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the country's top diplomat Sigmar Gabriel.

The court of the German federal state of Saxony has authorized the sale of miniature gallows souvenirs carrying the names of Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, according to the newspaper Zeit Online.

Announcing its decision, the court indicated that these souvenirs cannot be perceived as "a public call to commit a criminal offense."

Additionally, the court pointed out that the production and sale of such souvenirs can be understood as a desire for the "political death" of Merkel and Gabriel, something that has nothing to do with actual violence.

© REUTERS/ Hannibal Hanschke Supporters of the anti-Islam movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (Pegida) hold posters depicting German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a demonstration in Dresden, Germany, February 6, 2016

Selling for just fifteen euros (about 17 dollars) each, these souvenirs are miniature versions of the life-sized gallows displayed at the Pegida anti-migrant demonstration in the eastern German city of Dresden on October 12, 2015.

At the time, the gallows had signs hanging from the hangman's nooses with the words "Reserved for Angela 'Mutti' Merkel" and "Reserved for Sigmar 'low-life' Gabriel."

READ MORE: Over 1Mln Germans Protest in Dresden Against Merkel's Policy Since 2014 — Pegida

Pegida, or Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamization of the Occident, grew in popularity in 2015, when Germany was bracing to receive up to a million asylum seekers.

Declaring Europe's doors open for migrants at the time, Merkel championed the cause of a humanitarian response to the migrant crisis which has caused unrest within Germany and beyond.

READ MORE: Lego Merkel-Style: Who Will Pay for Anti-Terror Security in Germany

Many claimed that the sheer volume of migrants crossing the continent had disguised the rising threat of terrorism.