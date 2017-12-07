Philip Hammond Blames Britain's Sagging Production on the Disabled

The British chancellor faces a storm of criticism after claiming that disabled people are partially responsible for the country’s low production efficiency.

Facing a question brought up by the Treasury Select Committee about low productivity levels in the UK, Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond labeled disabled people seeking employment as one of the factors contributing to this state of affairs.

"It is almost certainly the case that by increasing participation in the workforce, including far higher levels of participation by marginal groups and very high levels of engagement in the workforce, for example of disabled people – something we should be extremely proud of – may have had an impact on overall productivity measurements," the chancellor said.

Hammond’s remark was immediately met with a storm of public outrage.

Philip Hammond causes storm with remarks about disabled workers. There are two people especially working with a very severe disability, Theresa May and Philip Hammond. have them resign immediately. — Colin Washington (@newsfromwashing) 7 декабря 2017 г.

Unbelievable ignorance from Philip Hammond. Disabled people contribute and enrich, not hinder. He needs to see some of the extraordinary theatre we help make. #micheled4c — Agent For Change (@_A4C_) 7 декабря 2017 г.

Good morning @Conservatives it looks like your tribe of clowns that are destroying our country are finished.



1.36 Tory MPs investigated for sexual misconduct.



2. Hammond blaming disabled for UK productivity.



3.May now controlled by the DUP



4.David Davis lieing to parliament pic.twitter.com/BJGqXWXjkm — alaya shunyata (@shivashiva83) 7 декабря 2017 г.

Low productivity is economically related to lack of investment. Hammond's condemnation of the disabled workforce is a fascist outburst. — Anna Johnson (@anna_forensics) 7 декабря 2017 г.

Anna Bird, director of policy and research at Scope, a charity which promotes the interests of disabled people, described Hammond’s remarks as "totally unacceptable and derogatory", adding that "the chancellor must urgently withdraw them and offer a full apology," according to The Guardian.

Shadow minister for disabled people Marsha de Cordova also said that she was shocked and appalled by Hammond "trying to blame" her and other disabled people "for the Tories’ economic failure."