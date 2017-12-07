Netherlands' Chemical Chickens: Poultry Industry Suffers From Fipronil Overflow

Fipronil is a broad-spectrum insecticide used to treat lice, fleas and ticks, and in large quantities, it can cause liver, kidney and thyroid gland damage. The chemical is considered by the World Health Organization to be a moderately hazardous substance.

The food safety agency of the Netherlands has found a big batch of eggs contaminated with the fipronil insecticide, local media reported.

The Dutch authorities are currently engaged in negotiations with the workers of the poultry sector to solve the problem, the broadcaster added. The process of crosschecking, after which the poultry farms will be readmitted to the market, is currently under way.

​The amount of the substance detected was above norm and did not pose a sufficient threat to human health, the RTL TV channel reported on Wednesday.

#Fipronil #EggScandal: the EU doesn’t care about food safety — there’ll be no sanctions against Belgium & Holland https://t.co/ixNyxuU8RV — alchemic architect (@alchetect) 8 октября 2017 г.

​Millions of chicken eggs were recalled from the stores across the European Union this summer over fears that they might have been contaminated with fipronil. Such eggs have been subsequently detected in at least 26 EU member states.

The Dutch poultry industry has suffered losses of 65-75 million euros ($76-88 million) as a result of the scandal.