Russian Watchdog Lifts Ban on Import of Pigs and Pork Products From EU

The impetus to introduce the ban was the outbreak of the African Swine Fever Virus (ASVF).
In August 2016, a WTO panel scrutinized a ban imposed by Russia in early 2014 on the import of live pigs and pork from Europe. As stated by the WTO, Russia imposed restrictions on imports of pork from EU countries that didn't meet sanitary requirements.
READ MORE: Situation With African Swine Fever in Poland, Baltics Worsens — Russia Watchdog
Rosselkhoznadzor banned pork imports from EU member states in January, 2014, after an outbreak of the disease was recorded among pigs in Lithuania. Another outbreak has been recorded in Poland and in the Baltic counties. Russia requested guarantees from EU authorities, which responded by calling the ban excessive and asked the WTO to form a panel to resolve the dispute.
All comments
Show new comments (0)