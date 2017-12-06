Register
21:12 GMT +306 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    This photo taken on Jaunuary 12, 2015 shows the Oslo Synagogue

    Norwegian Jews Signal Fiercer Anti-Semitism From Growing Muslim Diaspora

    © AFP 2017/ Hakon Mosvold Larsen / NTB SCANPIX
    Europe
    Get short URL
    114

    Contrary to what more general surveys indicate, a clear majority of Norwegian Jews complain that anti-Semitic sentiment in the Nordic country has been growing in recent years, specifically among local Muslims.

    A recent survey by the Center for Holocaust and Minorities (HL Center) has yielded contradictory results. Although the prevalence of anti-Semitic bias among the local population fell from 12.1 percent in 2011 to 8.3 percent in 2017, 70 percent of the Norwegian Jews themselves claim that hatred of Jews has risen in recent years. Furthermore, two out of three Norwegian Jews admitted they had to hide their beliefs for fear of negative attitudes.

    The survey also indicated a prevalence of anti-Semitism among Norway's growing Muslim diaspora. Twenty percent of local Muslims and 11 percent of the general population believe that harassment and violence against Jews could be justified to some extent by the conflict in the Middle East. Additionally, 42 percent of the Muslims surveyed argued that Jews had "too much influence over the world economy," compared with only 9 percent of the total population, Norwegian national broadcaster NRK reported.

    Mask man
    CC0
    Norwegian Muslim Apostates Living in Fear of Persecution
    Anti-Semitic sentiment was found to be most prevalent among Muslim immigrants who had lived in Norway for at least five years. In this group, anti-Jewish beliefs were expressed by 28.9 percent, which is more than three times the overall figure for the Norwegian population.

    Norwegian Children, Equality and Social Inclusion Minister Solveig Horne said it was pleasing to see a decline in negative attitudes toward Jews. However, she also expressed concern that the very same survey indicated Islamophobic attitudes among her fellow Norwegians. A total of 34 percent of the respondents were found be prejudiced against Muslims.

    The claim "Muslims will never be integrated into Norwegian society" was supported by 42 percent of the respondents. Another 39 percent found that Muslims posed a threat to Norwegian culture, while 31 percent shared the belief that "Muslims want to take over Europe." At the same time, skepticism about having Muslims as neighbors or friends was dwindling. Previously, a quarter of Norwegians reportedly regarded Islam as a threat.

    "It's bad that negative attitudes against Muslims are so widespread. Another cause for concern is that both Muslims and Jews find that prejudice has increased in recent years," Solveig Horne said.

    ​At present, Norway, a nation of 5.2 million, has a tiny Jewish community of about 700-1,200 people. The Jewish diaspora reached its peak at about 2,100 people, but suffered dramatic losses under the Nazi German occupation of Norway, which lasted between 1940 and 1945.

    Women in burka
    © AFP 2017/ SHAH MARAI
    Against the Current: 'Persecuted' Norwegian Muslims Fleeing to Islamic Nations
    By contrast, the nation's Muslim diaspora has been steadily rising since the 1960s. At present, the percentage of Muslims is expected to hover at around 4 percent of the population, while reaching as much as 10 percent in urban areas such as Oslo County.

    In neighboring Sweden, which has the EU's seventh largest Jewish diaspora, anti-Semitism was reported to rise in lockstep with Muslim immigration, amid dropping numbers within the Jewish community. In Malmö, which is often touted as Sweden's "most multicultural city," where less than half of the population is ethnically Swedish, members of the Jewish community, including rabbis, have experienced violence and attacks.

    Related:

    'Not Completely Human' - Sweden Democrat Regrets Diatribe About Muslims
    Swedes Disturbed by 'Neo-Nazi' March Near Synagogue on Jewish Holiday
    Swedish Plants Purged of 'Anti-Semitism', Become Politically Correct
    Feminist Sharia? Poll Reveals Surprising Beliefs of Norwegian Muslims
    Religion Over Hygiene: Swedish Nurse Allowed to Wear Muslim Clothes Despite Ban
    Against the Current: 'Persecuted' Norwegian Muslims Fleeing to Islamic Nations
    Tags:
    Islamaphobia, Jews, anti-Semitism, Muslim, Scandinavia, Norway, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Holy City of Jerusalem
    The Holy City of Jerusalem
    No Russian
    No Russian
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok