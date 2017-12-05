Register
21:25 GMT +305 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Anti-Brexit protesters hold flags as Nigel Dodds, deputy leader of the Democratic Unionist Party speaks, flanked by other DUP MP's, outside the Houses of Parliament, London, Britain December 5, 2017.

    'Reckless': DUP MP Dodds Hits Out at Ireland, Denies Party's Brexit Veto Power

    © REUTERS/ Hannah McKay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Theresa May's Northern Irish coalition partners have denied they have a veto over the Brexit talks, hours after they said a proposed deal on the Irish border was unacceptable.

    Nigel Dodds, the Democratic Unionist Party's Westminster leader, said on Tuesday, December 5, the government had now reassured them the constitutional integrity of the UK will not be undermined.

    Mr. Dodds said the DUP only received a written text of the deal which had been proposed after discussions with the Irish government late on Monday morning, December 4.

    The DUP's leader, Arlene Foster, said it was unacceptable.

    READ MORE: Northern Irish DUP Angry at Staying in EU Customs Union, Scots Angry They Aren't 

    Labour's Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer said that was the moment when "fantasy met brutal reality."

    "The DUP tail is wagging the Tory dog," he said in Parliament on Tuesday.

    Call for Halt to March 2019 Brexit Date 

    Mr. Starmer also called for the government to drop its plan to cement the Brexit date of March 29, 2019 in law.

    It has emerged that Mrs. May spent 20 minutes on the phone to Ms. Foster on Monday trying to assure her the deal did not constitute a threat to Northern Ireland's position within the UK.

    ​The DUP traditionally represents a hardline Protestant and loyalist electorate in Northern Ireland which has long resisted a united Ireland.

    But Mr. Dodds accused the government of the Republic of Ireland of taking an "aggressive and anti-unionist" stance.

    He said the "regulatory alignment" suggested by the Irish government was not necessary and the DUP preferred other options, such as trusted trader schemes.

    Mr. Dodds said the text of the agreement must "translate the principles of what has been negotiated".

    READ MORE: Theresa May's Northern Irish 'Allies' Derail Her Brexit Negotiations

    'Dangerous Way'

    Mr. Dodds denied the DUP had a veto over the Brexit talks and said it was Dublin which was acting in a "reckless and dangerous way".

    He claimed Irish government policy had taken a more hardline stance since Leo Varadkar took over as Taoiseach, or Prime Minister, from Enda Kenny.

    European Council President Donald Tusk (R) and Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar address a joint press conference at the Government buildings in Dublin
    © AFP 2017/ Paul FAITH
    European Council President Donald Tusk (R) and Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar address a joint press conference at the Government buildings in Dublin

    Asked if the DUP would tear up the confidence and supply agreement which allows the Tories to rule day to day without the need for fresh elections, Mr. Dodds dodged the question but said he was confident Theresa May would not do anything which would separate Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.

    ​He said he did not want the UK government to walk away from the talks but wanted the government to honor its "red lines" which, he claimed, were the same as the DUP's.

    Brexit Secretary David Davis defended the regulatory alignment idea.

    'Alignment Isn't Harmonization'

    "The presumption of the discussion was that everything we talked about applied to the whole United Kingdom. I re-iterate: alignment isn't harmonization, it isn't having exactly the same rules. It is sometimes having mutually recognised rules, mutually recognised inspection, all of that sort of thing as well. And that is what we are aiming for," Mr. Davis told Parliament.    

    Mrs. May was supposed to reach a vital agreement on Monday with the European leaders that "sufficient progress" had been made in Brexit talks, paving the way for the EU summit later this month.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May (L) shakes hands with European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker prior to a Brexit negotiation meeting on December 4, 2017 at the European Commission in Brussels
    © AFP 2017/ JOHN THYS
    British Prime Minister Theresa May (L) shakes hands with European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker prior to a Brexit negotiation meeting on December 4, 2017 at the European Commission in Brussels

    The summit, which is due to begin on December 14, would have become a crucial step in the ongoing Brexit negotiations, as it was supposed to allow Mrs. May to begin long-sought trade talks with the EU.

    Related:

    'London Is Open, Tech Is Flag Bearer': Thriving Business Future Despite Brexit
    Theresa May's Northern Irish ‘Allies' Derail Her Brexit Negotiations
    Irish PM Voices Opposition to Border in Irish Sea Amid Brexit Talks' Failure
    EU, UK Fail to Reach Brexit Deal, Brussels Ready to Continue Talks - Juncker
    Tags:
    loyalists, protestants, border, Brexit, European Union, Arlene Foster, Leo Varadkar, Theresa May, Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Trip Down Memory Lane: Moscow in December, From 1935 Until Today
    A Trip Down Memory Lane: Moscow in December, From 1935 Until Today
    Green Eye
    Green With Envy
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok